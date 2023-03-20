https://sputniknews.com/20230320/russia-initiates-proceedings-against-prosecutor-judges-of-icc-investigative-committee-1108605754.html

Russia Initiates Proceedings Against Prosecutor, Judges of ICC: Investigative Committee

Russia initiated proceedings against the prosecutor and judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

On Friday, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." The criminal prosecution of Russian citizens by the ICC is illegal, and there are no grounds for criminal prosecution, the statement said. According to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents, the heads of state have absolute immunity, the Russian Investigative Committee said. "In accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons of 14.12.1973, heads of State enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states," the statement said.Moscow considers the move by the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be frankly hostile, but takes it easy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday."We see so many openly hostile manifestations against both our country and our president in the world that, of course, we take note of it, but if each of these hostile manifestations is taken to heart, probably nothing good will come of it. Therefore, we take it calmly, we carefully record everything, and we continue to work. Most importantly, the president continues to work," Peskov told reporters.

