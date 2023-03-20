International
WATCH LIVE: Putin, XI Hold Informal Meeting in Kremlin
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/russia-initiates-proceedings-against-prosecutor-judges-of-icc-investigative-committee-1108605754.html
Russia Initiates Proceedings Against Prosecutor, Judges of ICC: Investigative Committee
Russia Initiates Proceedings Against Prosecutor, Judges of ICC: Investigative Committee
Russia initiated proceedings against the prosecutor and judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.
2023-03-20T13:45+0000
2023-03-20T13:45+0000
russia
russia
russian investigative committee
international criminal court (icc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_d008469d14dbf688a05d11b84aa10d02.jpg
On Friday, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." The criminal prosecution of Russian citizens by the ICC is illegal, and there are no grounds for criminal prosecution, the statement said. According to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents, the heads of state have absolute immunity, the Russian Investigative Committee said. "In accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons of 14.12.1973, heads of State enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states," the statement said.Moscow considers the move by the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be frankly hostile, but takes it easy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday."We see so many openly hostile manifestations against both our country and our president in the world that, of course, we take note of it, but if each of these hostile manifestations is taken to heart, probably nothing good will come of it. Therefore, we take it calmly, we carefully record everything, and we continue to work. Most importantly, the president continues to work," Peskov told reporters.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4da6b4730e57950b9187dae3ebe2e6c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international criminal court, russian investigative committee
international criminal court, russian investigative committee

Russia Initiates Proceedings Against Prosecutor, Judges of ICC: Investigative Committee

13:45 GMT 20.03.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Kataev / Go to the mediabankA vehicle of the Russian Investigative Committee (File)
A vehicle of the Russian Investigative Committee (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Kataev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia initiated proceedings against the prosecutor and judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.
On Friday, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."
"The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal case against prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan, judges of the International Criminal Court Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez," the Investigative Committee said on Telegram.
The criminal prosecution of Russian citizens by the ICC is illegal, and there are no grounds for criminal prosecution, the statement said.
"On 22.02.2023, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmad Khan, within the framework of the criminal investigation, sent a petition to the Pre-Trial Chamber of the II International Criminal Court to obtain an arrest warrant for Russian citizens," the statement said.
According to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents, the heads of state have absolute immunity, the Russian Investigative Committee said.
"In accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons of 14.12.1973, heads of State enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states," the statement said.
Moscow considers the move by the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be frankly hostile, but takes it easy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We see so many openly hostile manifestations against both our country and our president in the world that, of course, we take note of it, but if each of these hostile manifestations is taken to heart, probably nothing good will come of it. Therefore, we take it calmly, we carefully record everything, and we continue to work. Most importantly, the president continues to work," Peskov told reporters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала