https://sputniknews.com/20230320/russia-china-trade-turnover-reaches-record-190bln-in-2022-1108594562.html

Russia-China Trade Turnover Reaches Record $190Bln in 2022

Russia-China Trade Turnover Reaches Record $190Bln in 2022

Trade between Russia and China doubled in 2022, reaching a record $185 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in an article for the Chinese newspaper.

2023-03-20T11:52+0000

2023-03-20T11:52+0000

2023-03-20T11:58+0000

economy

china

russia

trade

putin-xi moscow summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108593844_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c2d57f241afe8633e35b4b41ed331e94.png

Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Moscow between 20 and 22 March at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks on further development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.According to Xi Jinping, bilateral trade between Russia and China topped $190Bln in 2022, increasing by 116 percent over 10 years.Take a look at Russia-China bilateral trade dynamics in Sputnik's infographic:

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trade dynamics, russia and china, record $185 billion