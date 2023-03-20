https://sputniknews.com/20230320/russia-africa-bolster-parliamentary-ties-as-moscow-hosts-key-conference-plenary-session-1108585782.html

Russia, Africa Bolster Parliamentary Ties as Moscow Hosts Key Conference Plenary Session

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as the plenary session 'Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World' within the framework of the Second International Parliamentary Conference kicks off in Moscow in the Hall of Columns.

Sputnik comes to you live from the 'Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World' plenary session within the framework of the Second International Parliamentary Conference that kicked off in the heart of Moscow at the House of Unions.Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian president on foreign policy, told reporters that President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the plenary session.Delegations from 40 countries and 14 leaders are partaking in the conference, which started on Sunday. A total of 200 African parliamentarians, as well as experts from Russia and Africa are discussing ways of boosting cooperation between the Russian Federation and African countries.On the first day of the conference, roundtables were held on the development of multifaceted cooperation, the role of parliaments in promoting economic ties and on possible legislative solutions to the most glaring socio-economic issues.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

