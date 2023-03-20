https://sputniknews.com/20230320/ptsd-suicides-unhealing-trauma-war-vets-recall-iraq-invasion-1108599780.html

PTSD, Suicides, Unhealing Trauma: War Vets Recall Iraq Invasion

US Marine Corps war veteran Lucas Gage said every single member of his unit got PTSD after being stationed in Iraq - some even took their own lives when they got home.

Gage served in the marines as a combat engineer during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2004. He was part of the 8th Engineer Support Battalion stationed out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. During his first tour, the actual initial invasion of Iraq from Kuwait, the unit began its convoy into the country's north. His unit’s mission as combat engineers was to support the 1st Marine Corps Division in their advancement to Baghdad, which they did by constructing Medium Girder Bridges and Improved Ribbon Bridges to help them cross over a destroyed bridge and get vehicles across canals. Gage’s second tour was a humanitarian one. He said with the two tours combined, he spent a total year in Iraq, and will never forget the experience. In the years following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, thousands of American soldiers have returned home with PTSD. The disorder can cause various symptoms including flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. In addition, soldiers with PTSD can experience feelings of guilt, shame, anger, and difficulty concentrating and making decisions. Maj. Frank Phillips, who worked in contracting, sending equipment to troops on the ground, told Sputnik that the psychological impact of these types of war had to be acknowledged. Phillips recalled that a lot of the people that were sent to war were not military and when they came home with the trauma they got no help from the VA. Soldiers were used to the bombs but they would still be traumatized, Phillips said. Despite the prevalence of PTSD among veterans, many soldiers struggle to access the care and support they need. The stigma surrounding mental health issues in the military can make it difficult for soldiers to seek help, and some may worry that seeking treatment will hurt their career or their standing in their unit. According to data from the Department of Defense, between 2003 and 2018, there were a total of 4,544 reported suicides among all active-duty service members, including those who served in Iraq and other conflicts.

