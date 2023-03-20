https://sputniknews.com/20230320/presidents-putin-and-xi-pen-articles-in-each-others-countries-ahead-of-xis-visit-to-moscow-1108578541.html

Presidents Putin and Xi Pen Articles in Each Other’s Countries Ahead of Xi’s Visit to Moscow

The relationship between both countries has grown as Russia and China have both found themselves at odds with the United States and NATO over Ukraine and Taiwan, respectively.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is open to a diplomatic resolution in Ukraine and praised China’s 12-point document laying out a path to peace in an article written by Putin and published in the Chinese newspaper People's Daily on Sunday.Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping penned an article for Russia’s RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta papers, praising the relationship between Russia and China and saying that his country is ready to play an “unbiased” role in ending the crisis in Ukraine.Both articles were published one day before Xi travels to Moscow to visit Russia, marking his first foreign trip since being reelected the leader of the country for a third five-year term earlier this month. Xi is expected to stay in Russia from March 20 to March 22.The Ukraine CrisisIn February, China released a 12-point document titled “China Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis.” The document was vehemently rejected by NATO countries and the Ukrainian government.Putin said that he welcomes China’s attempts to restore peace in the region.Xi reiterated his country’s stance on the best course of action to achieve peace in the region:Friendship Between Russia and ChinaIn his article, Putin expressed admiration for China and Xi, calling the Chinese President his “good old friend” and said that the two enjoy a “warm relationship.”Putin also noted that trade between the two countries doubled in 2022, reaching a record $185 billion and that he has “every reason to believe” they will reach $200 billion this year instead of in 2024 as originally predicted. Putin said the relationship between China and Russia is stronger than it has ever been, including during the Cold War.In his article, Xi agreed with the Russian President’s assessment of where the two countries stand.“The parties are continuously bolstering political trust, creating a new paradigm for relations between the major powers," Xi wrote ahead of his visit to Moscow, adding that "China and Russia abide by the concept of eternal friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation."The relationship between China and Russia is “continuously gaining new strength and [will] serve as a benchmark for a new type of state-to-state relations,” wrote Xi.NATO and the Multipolar WorldThe Russian President also said that the West’s stance against Russia and China has become “more fierce and aggressive,” saying that the leaders of those countries are “gambling on the fates of entire states and peoples” to preserve its “vanishing dominance.”Russia has been under unilateral sanctions from NATO countries and the West, and China has also been threatened with sanctions stemming from unproven allegations that China is providing military support to Russia for the country’s special operation in Ukraine.Both Russia and China have been developing their relationships with other countries, and Putin specifically pointed towards BRICS, a coalition of emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which includes India, Tajikistan, Russia, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as evidence that the two countries “serve as the cornerstone of regional and global stability.” Putin compared the organizations to NATO which he says is “persistently working to split the common Eurasian space into a network of ‘exclusive clubs’ and military blocs that would serve to contain our countries' development and harm their interests,” noting that the plan “won’t work.”President Putin also praised China’s Global Security Initiative, which he says is “in line with the Russian approaches in this area.”Putin noted that both China and Russia are building literal and figurative “bridges” with other countries through the promotion of BRICS and the SCO.On Saturday, the People's Daily called Xi's trip to Moscow the "Trip for peace" and noted that it would bolster ties to Russia.

