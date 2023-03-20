https://sputniknews.com/20230320/polish-prime-minister-says-germany-did-not-pay-war-reparations-to-warsaw-1108608654.html
Polish Prime Minister Says Germany Did Not Pay War Reparations to Warsaw
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Germany has not paid out World War II reparations to Warsaw while delivering a speech at the Heidelberg University.
In September, Poland announced that it would demand 6.2 trillion zloty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for the damage caused during World War II. Later, Poland turned to the US Congress, UNESCO, the Council of Europe, the UN, the EU and NATO, and other 50 countries with an appeal to help get reparations from Germany. Morawiecki noted that Poland was still dealing with the consequences of the war, adding that his country lost over 5 million citizens then, as well as its freedom and independence. The prime minister also said that the reparations were essential for the reconciliation of Poland and Germany. "The compensation is necessary to reconcile criminals and victims. At this key moment in the history of Europe, we need such a reconciliation, since we are facing enormous common challenges," Morawiecki said. The German government has repeatedly stated it will not pay reparations to Poland, since Warsaw has already received significant compensations and there was no ground to doubt its decision to waive its right to war reparations from 1953.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Germany has not paid out World War II reparations to Warsaw while delivering a speech at the Heidelberg University.
In September, Poland announced that it would demand 6.2 trillion zloty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations
for the damage caused during World War II. Later, Poland turned to the US Congress, UNESCO, the Council of Europe, the UN, the EU and NATO, and other 50 countries with an appeal to help get reparations from Germany.
"I wouldn't like to focus on this here during my speech, but I can't help but remember it. Poland did not receive reparations for the destruction, for stolen property, including cultural valuables," Morawiecki said.
Morawiecki noted that Poland was still dealing with the consequences of the war, adding that his country lost over 5 million citizens then, as well as its freedom and independence.
The prime minister also said that the reparations were essential for the reconciliation of Poland and Germany.
"The compensation is necessary to reconcile criminals and victims. At this key moment in the history of Europe, we need such a reconciliation, since we are facing enormous common challenges," Morawiecki said.
The German government has repeatedly stated it will not pay reparations
to Poland, since Warsaw has already received significant compensations and there was no ground to doubt its decision to waive its right to war reparations from 1953.