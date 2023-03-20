https://sputniknews.com/20230320/one-arrest-made-after-flag-incident-at-indian-mission-in-london-reports-say-1108581190.html

One Arrest Made After Flag Incident at Indian Mission in London, Reports Say

One Arrest Made After Flag Incident at Indian Mission in London, Reports Say

One man was arrested following the incident at the Indian high commission in London, where the Indian national flag was pulled down on Sunday

2023-03-20T04:16+0000

2023-03-20T04:16+0000

2023-03-20T04:16+0000

world

uk

india

flag

london

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108579487_0:240:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_c2bb3b9a87c54ebafa5deb434facd6a6.jpg

"Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said as quoted by media on Sunday, adding that an "investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder." According to the police, windows were broken at the Indian mission. An investigation is underway and inquiries continue. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that he condemned the violence and vandalism at the Indian high commission. The Indian Foreign Ministry has expressed protest to British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott over the pulling down of the flag outside the Indian high commission. Scott was summoned to the foreign ministry on Sunday night and the ministry demanded an explanation as to why the British security allowed the activists to enter the mission premises.On Sunday, videos emerged on social media showing a group of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement protesting outside the Indian mission in London. One of the protesters pulled down the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building.

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

indian high commission in london, indian national flag, flag incident