https://sputniknews.com/20230320/live-updates-xi-jinping-arrives-in-russia-for-talks-with-putin-1108589018.html
LIVE UPDATES: Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia for Talks With Putin
LIVE UPDATES: Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia for Talks With Putin
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin
2023-03-20T09:57+0000
2023-03-20T10:28+0000
russia
china
russia
vladimir putin
xi jinping
putin-xi moscow summit
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107898/48/1078984863_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfc987643dadb49d604674a4e5879610.jpg
china
russia
News
chinese president xi jinping, russian president vladimir putin
chinese president xi jinping, russian president vladimir putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping walk after the family photo of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

LIVE UPDATES: Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia for Talks With Putin

09:57 GMT 20.03.2023 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 20.03.2023)
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in what will become his first foreign trip after he was reelected by the Chinese National People's Congress as the country's leader for a third five-year term on March 10.
Xi Jinping will stay in Russia from March 20-22. The two leaders are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine among other topics of joint interest.
Chinese president said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta that his upcoming trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries, and he expressed his willingness to work on new plans to develop the bilateral ties together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
10:04 GMT 20.03.2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia For State Visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow for a state visit and talks with President Vladimir Putin, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

A plane with Xi landed at landed at the Vnukovo-2 airport in Moscow.

A plane with Xi landed at landed at the Vnukovo-2 airport in Moscow.
10:31 GMT 20.03.2023
A man rides with a Russian flag displayed on his pedicab in Beijing's Russian trade district of Yabaolu. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
Economy
Trade Between China, Russia Up by 116% in 10 Years: Chinese President
10:30 GMT
10:25 GMT 20.03.2023
China Ready to Stand With Russia to Protect International Law: Chinese President
10:17 GMT 20.03.2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Arrival Will Be Accompanied By Military Orchestra
10:04 GMT 20.03.2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia For State Visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow for a state visit and talks with President Vladimir Putin, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

A plane with Xi landed at landed at the Vnukovo-2 airport in Moscow.
10:01 GMT 20.03.2023
Journalists Await Xi Jinping’s Arrival at Vnukovo Airport
10:01 GMT 20.03.2023
Video of Chinese Delegation’s Plane Landing at Vnukovo Airport
