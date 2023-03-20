LIVE UPDATES: Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia for Talks With Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in what will become his first foreign trip after he was reelected by the Chinese National People's Congress as the country's leader for a third five-year term on March 10.
Xi Jinping will stay in Russia from March 20-22. The two leaders are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine among other topics of joint interest.
Chinese president said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta that his upcoming trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries, and he expressed his willingness to work on new plans to develop the bilateral ties together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
10:04 GMT 20.03.2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia For State Visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow for a state visit and talks with President Vladimir Putin, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
A plane with Xi landed at landed at the Vnukovo-2 airport in Moscow.