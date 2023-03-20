https://sputniknews.com/20230320/le-pen-says-may-run-for-french-presidency-for-4th-time-1108598920.html

Le Pen Says May Run For French Presidency For 4th Time

Le Pen Says May Run For French Presidency For 4th Time

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party's faction in the French parliament, said on Monday that she had no desire to become France's prime minister but might run for the country's presidency for the fourth time in 2027.

2023-03-20T12:11+0000

2023-03-20T12:11+0000

2023-03-20T12:11+0000

world

france

marine le pen

presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100933313_0:0:2536:1427_1920x0_80_0_0_bc6bd98990f6fc5d2f4c8662b0c70d41.jpg

"No, I would not go to the Hotel Matignon [the residence of the French prime minister] ... As I have already been a presidential candidate three times, I will possibly run for the presidency for the fourth time. The decision has not been made yet," Le Pen told French broadcaster. At the same time, the politician added that there were already candidates for the post of prime minister among the members of the National Rally, but she did not disclose their names. The previous presidential election took place in France in two rounds — on April 10 and on April 24, 2022. Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent president of France, won by getting 58.55% of the votes, Le Pen got 41.45%. The French president is elected every five years. The next presidential election in the country will be held in 2027.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marine le pen, french parliament, france's prime minister