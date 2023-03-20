https://sputniknews.com/20230320/lavrov-says-trilateral-ministerial-meeting-on-nagorno-karabakh-settlement-on-agenda-1108618488.html

Lavrov Says Trilateral Ministerial Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement on Agenda

Lavrov Says Trilateral Ministerial Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement on Agenda

A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue remains on the agenda, with dates convenient for all sides now being considered, said Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

2023-03-20T20:27+0000

2023-03-20T20:27+0000

2023-03-20T20:27+0000

world

armenia

azerbaijan

russia

nikol pashinyan

ilham aliyev

nagorno-karabakh

nagorno-karabakh conflict

aggression

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107981842_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb8c2715cfac9b47e598e85c42b7104.jpg

Russia has previously said its commitment to the format of trilateral agreements with Armenia and AzerbaijanThe Armenian Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of preparing an "aggression" against Armenia by using aggressive discourse and actions Armenia sees as undermining the existing agreements between the two countries, adding that Baku was "doing everything" to make peace in the region impossible.The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh on the border between the two countries flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020.Since December 2022, the Lachin Corridor — a road which runs through Azerbaijani territory and serves as the only link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh — has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged illegal Armenian mining in the area.The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

armenia

azerbaijan

russia

nagorno-karabakh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia, azerbaijan, nikol pashinyan, ilham aliyev, nagorno-karabakh, nagorno-karabakh conflict, nagorno-karabakh provocations, azerbaijani provocations, armenian provocations, armenian foreign ministry accused azerbaijan, lavrov trilateral ministerial meeting on nagorno-karabakh settlement, nagorno-karabakh negotiations, what is russia's role in nagorno-karabakh conflict