https://sputniknews.com/20230320/lavrov-says-trilateral-ministerial-meeting-on-nagorno-karabakh-settlement-on-agenda-1108618488.html
Lavrov Says Trilateral Ministerial Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement on Agenda
Lavrov Says Trilateral Ministerial Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement on Agenda
A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue remains on the agenda, with dates convenient for all sides now being considered, said Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.
2023-03-20T20:27+0000
2023-03-20T20:27+0000
2023-03-20T20:27+0000
world
armenia
azerbaijan
russia
nikol pashinyan
ilham aliyev
nagorno-karabakh
nagorno-karabakh conflict
aggression
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107981842_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb8c2715cfac9b47e598e85c42b7104.jpg
Russia has previously said its commitment to the format of trilateral agreements with Armenia and AzerbaijanThe Armenian Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of preparing an "aggression" against Armenia by using aggressive discourse and actions Armenia sees as undermining the existing agreements between the two countries, adding that Baku was "doing everything" to make peace in the region impossible.The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh on the border between the two countries flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020.Since December 2022, the Lachin Corridor — a road which runs through Azerbaijani territory and serves as the only link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh — has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged illegal Armenian mining in the area.The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.
armenia
azerbaijan
russia
nagorno-karabakh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107981842_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_623e4053ca736a019040a0d2862d99f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
armenia, azerbaijan, nikol pashinyan, ilham aliyev, nagorno-karabakh, nagorno-karabakh conflict, nagorno-karabakh provocations, azerbaijani provocations, armenian provocations, armenian foreign ministry accused azerbaijan, lavrov trilateral ministerial meeting on nagorno-karabakh settlement, nagorno-karabakh negotiations, what is russia's role in nagorno-karabakh conflict
armenia, azerbaijan, nikol pashinyan, ilham aliyev, nagorno-karabakh, nagorno-karabakh conflict, nagorno-karabakh provocations, azerbaijani provocations, armenian provocations, armenian foreign ministry accused azerbaijan, lavrov trilateral ministerial meeting on nagorno-karabakh settlement, nagorno-karabakh negotiations, what is russia's role in nagorno-karabakh conflict
Lavrov Says Trilateral Ministerial Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement on Agenda
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue remains on the agenda, with dates convenient for all sides now being considered, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.
"As for the new date of the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peace treaty, we talked about this today. Our Armenian colleagues confirmed the words of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a press conference the other day that Armenia is ready to hold such a meeting. I think that in the near future we will see what dates are convenient for all three ministers," Lavrov said at joint press-conference after a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow.
Russia has previously said its commitment
to the format of trilateral agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan
"We have no doubt that the trilateral statements of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders remain the key for the implementation of all decisions to ensure the stabilization of the situation," Lavrov said earlier today during a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of preparing an "aggression" against Armenia by using aggressive discourse and actions Armenia sees as undermining the existing agreements between the two countries, adding that Baku was "doing everything" to make peace in the region impossible.
The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh on the border between the two countries flared up again
in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered
trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020.
Since December 2022, the Lachin Corridor — a road which runs through Azerbaijani territory and serves as the only link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh — has been blocked
by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged illegal Armenian mining in the area.
The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes
have since occurred on the border.