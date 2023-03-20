https://sputniknews.com/20230320/iraqis-suffering-from-disastrous-medical-diseases-caused-by-us-led-invasion-advocate-1108581535.html

Iraqis Suffering From ‘Disastrous Medical Diseases’ Caused by US-Led Invasion: Advocate

Iraqis Suffering From ‘Disastrous Medical Diseases’ Caused by US-Led Invasion: Advocate

The US-led invasion of Iraq has resulted in a dramatic rise in birth defects in the country, a problem that will remain in Iraq "forever," anti-nuclear advocate Helen Caldicott told Sputnik.

2023-03-20T04:39+0000

2023-03-20T04:39+0000

2023-03-20T04:39+0000

20 years since us invasion of iraq

iraq

us

iraq war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/10/1078291040_0:61:2100:1242_1920x0_80_0_0_fda46e7a04dddf955f1f5e29bec833a1.jpg

On March 19, 2003, at 10:16 p.m. EST, President George W. Bush in a televised address from the Oval Office said the US and coalition forces were in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq and "free its people," marking the start of an invasion and occupation that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and combatants. She emphasized that the United States had deployed missiles armed with uranium 238, resulting in microscopic particles polluting the air and surrounding soil, "to be spread by the wind for the rest of time." According to Caldicott, the US and British militaries used more than 1,700 tons of depleted uranium in Iraq during the 2003 invasion. She added that in Fallujah, where two massive US military operations took place, 25% of newborns were seriously deformed and the rate of leukemia is 38 times higher, while the childhood cancer rate is 12 times higher than in populations in neighboring Egypt, Jordan and Kuwait. According to Pentagon data, during the war in Iraq, 4,431 soldiers were killed, while about 32,000 were injured. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2003 and 2006 alone, up to 223,000 Iraqis fell victim to the war. International experts estimate that the war in Iraq claimed from 1 to 1.4 million lives of Iraqis.

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-led invasion of iraq, us iraq war, us iraq invasion, us iraq 2003