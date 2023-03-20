https://sputniknews.com/20230320/india-expresses-protest-to-uk-over-flag-incident-at-indian-mission-in-london-1108579631.html

India Expresses Protest to UK Over Flag Incident at Indian Mission in London

The Indian Foreign Ministry has expressed protest to British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott over the pulling down of the flag outside the Indian high commission in London.

Scott was summoned to the foreign ministry on Sunday night. The foreign ministry demanded an explanation as to why the British security "allowed these elements to enter" the mission premises and urged the British government to take steps to arrest those involved in the incident. Earlier on Sunday, videos emerged on social media showing a group of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement protesting outside the Indian mission in London. One of the protesters pulled down the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building. The flag was replaced with a Khalistan flag.The protesters were demanding the creation of a Sikh homeland named Khalistan, they allege that the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi crackdown on pro-Khalistan Sikh activists in Punjab is an act of repression.It was later reported by The Guardian that one man was arrested in relation to the incident."Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said as quoted by The Guardian on Sunday, adding that an "investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder."London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that he condemned the violence and vandalism at the Indian high commission.

