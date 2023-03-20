https://sputniknews.com/20230320/how-us-invasion-devastated-iraqs-cultural-treasures-1108593003.html

How US Invasion Devastated Iraq's Cultural Treasures

How US Invasion Devastated Iraq's Cultural Treasures

In March 2003, the US-led coalition invaded Iraq and overthrew the country's president, Saddam Hussein, ushering in more than a decade of instability in the country and across the region.

2023-03-20T11:00+0000

2023-03-20T11:00+0000

2023-03-20T11:00+0000

20 years since us invasion of iraq

iraq

us

invasion

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108594318_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_491daa8e2fee7cd28bee23b93d5159b9.jpg

The National Museum of Iraq is the main attraction in Baghdad, and Iraq as a whole. It is the largest and oldest museum in the country.In 2003, during the US invasion of Iraq, the National Museum, one of the largest museums in the world, was looted. In April 2003, unknown bandits plundered the museum.About 15,000 items were stolen, including 5,000 valuable cylinder seals.

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

How US Invasion Devastated Iraq's Cultural Treasures In March 2003, the US-led coalition invaded Iraq and overthrew the country's president, Saddam Hussein, ushering in more than a decade of instability in the nation and across the region. 2023-03-20T11:00+0000 true PT3M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

s-led coalition, invaded iraq