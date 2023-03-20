https://sputniknews.com/20230320/how-us-invasion-devastated-iraqs-cultural-treasures-1108593003.html
How US Invasion Devastated Iraq's Cultural Treasures
In March 2003, the US-led coalition invaded Iraq and overthrew the country's president, Saddam Hussein, ushering in more than a decade of instability in the country and across the region.
The National Museum of Iraq is the main attraction in Baghdad, and Iraq as a whole. It is the largest and oldest museum in the country.In 2003, during the US invasion of Iraq, the National Museum, one of the largest museums in the world, was looted. In April 2003, unknown bandits plundered the museum.About 15,000 items were stolen, including 5,000 valuable cylinder seals.
How US Invasion Devastated Iraq's Cultural Treasures
In March 2003, the US-led coalition invaded Iraq and overthrew the country's president, Saddam Hussein, ushering in more than a decade of instability in the nation and across the region.
The National Museum of Iraq is the main attraction in Baghdad, and Iraq as a whole. It is the largest and oldest museum in the country.
In 2003, during the US invasion of Iraq, the National Museum, one of the largest museums in the world, was looted. In April 2003, unknown bandits plundered the museum.
About 15,000 items were stolen, including 5,000 valuable cylinder seals.