https://sputniknews.com/20230320/global-central-banks-announce-joint-action-to-shore-up-us-dollar-flow-amid-market-turmoil-1108586197.html
Global Central Banks Announce Joint Action to Shore Up US Dollar Flow Amid Market Turmoil
Global Central Banks Announce Joint Action to Shore Up US Dollar Flow Amid Market Turmoil
Six Global Central Banks have announced joint action to shore up US dollar flow amid current market turmoil.
2023-03-20T09:16+0000
2023-03-20T09:16+0000
2023-03-20T09:16+0000
economy
credit suisse group ag
banks
silicon valley bank collapse
bank of england
federal reserve
interest rate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/46/1047684611_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_15c7ba2e41cc3b2eb6ca25300f2bcb2e.jpg
Amid the recent banking turmoil, a group of central banks have announced joint measures to ensure the steady flow of dollars across the global financial system.After the high-profile collapse of two US commercial banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - and the announced acquisition of Swiss-based global investment bank Credit Suisse by UBS, a new frequency for the US dollar liquidity "swap line" arrangement has been announced as of Monday, set to remain in place "at least through the end of April." In line with the move, the so-called swap lines - the 7-day maturity operations which aid foreign banks in receiving access to US dollar financing - will be held daily, instead of on a weekly basis.According to a joint statement by the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, and the Swiss National Bank, the move is a "coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity.” The liquidity "swap line" arrangement announced on March 19 was previously resorted to during the 2008 financial meltdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.The fact that six of the world's biggest central banks have taken such coordinated action could be seen as a sign of the seriousness of the current troubles engulfing the financial system. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10, followed by the Signature and Silvergate bank failures, along with the crisis engulfing Credit Suisse in Europe, prompted other banking sector stocks to tank. The developments came against the backdrop of the US Federal Reserve's policy of rampant interest rate hikes in a bid to reign in inflation.Its worth noting that the move comes ahead of a scheduled meeting by the Fed on March 21, when it is expected to announce its latest interest rate decision. There had been reports earlier suggesting the US central bank was mulling making a large half-point move, but analysts now speculate that it might be reassessed.The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike, according to Wall Street experts.
https://sputniknews.com/20230319/swiss-biggest-bank-ubs-to-acquire-credit-suisse-for-over-3bln-1108577862.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230317/recession-insolvency-derivative-risks-why-looming-us-crisis-could-be-worse-than-in-2008-1108517439.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/46/1047684611_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42f79a4a5c7e6eb8e08ee8b022ef6072.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
six global central banks, joint action, shore up us dollar flow, banking troubles, new frequency of swap lines, the european central bank, bank of england, bank of canada, bank of japan, and swiss national bank, collapse of silicon valley bank, collapse of signature bank, acquisition of swiss-based global investment bank credit suisse by ubs, us dollar liquidity "swap line" arrangement
six global central banks, joint action, shore up us dollar flow, banking troubles, new frequency of swap lines, the european central bank, bank of england, bank of canada, bank of japan, and swiss national bank, collapse of silicon valley bank, collapse of signature bank, acquisition of swiss-based global investment bank credit suisse by ubs, us dollar liquidity "swap line" arrangement
Global Central Banks Announce Joint Action to Shore Up US Dollar Flow Amid Market Turmoil
Following the recent collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank, jitters heightened about a liquidity crunch when investment bank Credit Suisse’s share price plunged nearly 30%. On March 19, Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, said it was going to acquire Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion).
Amid the recent banking turmoil
, a group of central banks have announced joint measures to ensure the steady flow of dollars across the global financial system.
After the high-profile collapse of two US commercial banks - Silicon Valley Bank
and Signature Bank - and the announced acquisition
of Swiss-based global investment bank Credit Suisse by UBS, a new frequency for the US dollar liquidity "swap line
" arrangement has been announced
as of Monday, set to remain in place "at least through the end of April
."
In line with the move, the so-called swap lines - the 7-day maturity operations which aid foreign banks in receiving access to US dollar financing - will be held daily, instead of on a weekly basis.
According to a joint statement by the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, and the Swiss National Bank, the move is a "coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity.”
"The network of swap lines among these central banks is a set of available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses," said the statement.
The liquidity "swap line" arrangement announced on March 19 was previously resorted to during the 2008 financial meltdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fact that six of the world's biggest central banks have taken such coordinated action could be seen as a sign of the seriousness of the current troubles engulfing the financial system. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10, followed by the Signature and Silvergate bank failures, along with the crisis engulfing Credit Suisse in Europe,
prompted other banking sector stocks to tank
. The developments came against the backdrop of the US Federal Reserve's policy of rampant interest rate hikes in a bid to reign in inflation.
Its worth noting that the move comes ahead of a scheduled meeting by the Fed on March 21, when it is expected to announce its latest interest rate decision
. There had been reports earlier suggesting the US central bank was mulling making a large half-point move, but analysts now speculate that it might be reassessed.
The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike, according to Wall Street experts.