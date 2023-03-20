https://sputniknews.com/20230320/global-central-banks-announce-joint-action-to-shore-up-us-dollar-flow-amid-market-turmoil-1108586197.html

Global Central Banks Announce Joint Action to Shore Up US Dollar Flow Amid Market Turmoil

Global Central Banks Announce Joint Action to Shore Up US Dollar Flow Amid Market Turmoil

Six Global Central Banks have announced joint action to shore up US dollar flow amid current market turmoil.

2023-03-20T09:16+0000

2023-03-20T09:16+0000

2023-03-20T09:16+0000

economy

credit suisse group ag

banks

silicon valley bank collapse

bank of england

federal reserve

interest rate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/46/1047684611_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_15c7ba2e41cc3b2eb6ca25300f2bcb2e.jpg

Amid the recent banking turmoil, a group of central banks have announced joint measures to ensure the steady flow of dollars across the global financial system.After the high-profile collapse of two US commercial banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - and the announced acquisition of Swiss-based global investment bank Credit Suisse by UBS, a new frequency for the US dollar liquidity "swap line" arrangement has been announced as of Monday, set to remain in place "at least through the end of April." In line with the move, the so-called swap lines - the 7-day maturity operations which aid foreign banks in receiving access to US dollar financing - will be held daily, instead of on a weekly basis.According to a joint statement by the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, and the Swiss National Bank, the move is a "coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity.” The liquidity "swap line" arrangement announced on March 19 was previously resorted to during the 2008 financial meltdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.The fact that six of the world's biggest central banks have taken such coordinated action could be seen as a sign of the seriousness of the current troubles engulfing the financial system. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10, followed by the Signature and Silvergate bank failures, along with the crisis engulfing Credit Suisse in Europe, prompted other banking sector stocks to tank. The developments came against the backdrop of the US Federal Reserve's policy of rampant interest rate hikes in a bid to reign in inflation.Its worth noting that the move comes ahead of a scheduled meeting by the Fed on March 21, when it is expected to announce its latest interest rate decision. There had been reports earlier suggesting the US central bank was mulling making a large half-point move, but analysts now speculate that it might be reassessed.The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike, according to Wall Street experts.

https://sputniknews.com/20230319/swiss-biggest-bank-ubs-to-acquire-credit-suisse-for-over-3bln-1108577862.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230317/recession-insolvency-derivative-risks-why-looming-us-crisis-could-be-worse-than-in-2008-1108517439.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

six global central banks, joint action, shore up us dollar flow, banking troubles, new frequency of swap lines, the european central bank, bank of england, bank of canada, bank of japan, and swiss national bank, collapse of silicon valley bank, collapse of signature bank, acquisition of swiss-based global investment bank credit suisse by ubs, us dollar liquidity "swap line" arrangement