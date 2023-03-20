International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/g7-countries-reportedly-have-little-interest-in-revising-russian-oil-price-cap-1108612676.html
G7 Countries Reportedly Have Little Interest in Revising Russian Oil Price Cap
G7 Countries Reportedly Have Little Interest in Revising Russian Oil Price Cap
G7 countries currently have little interest in revising a price cap on Russian oil, despite indications that the sale price of crude is well below the $60 threshold, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2023-03-20T16:09+0000
2023-03-20T16:09+0000
economy
russia
g7
2022 russian oil price cap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108612495_0:168:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_add09511f15b4198efd1933f6925bae5.jpg
The European Commission informed EU member states as such over the weekend, the report said, while talks between the EC and the G7 on the matter will likely continue. The G7 had agreed to review the price cap in mid-March. An International Energy Agency report last week showed that some Russian crude oil and petroleum products were selling under the threshold last month. EU countries have sought to keep Russian oil flowing while curbing revenues in order to limit Russia’s financing of the conflict in Ukraine. Currently, companies in the EU and G7 are only permitted to provide certain services for transporting Russian oil to third countries if it was purchased within the price threshold.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/g7-may-compromise-with-eu-symbolically-lower-russian-oil-price-cap-amid-split-over-revision-1108596476.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108612495_157:0:2888:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3094df6f8ad32363f5d3f4498e2b8206.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g7, russian oil price cap, russian oil, g7 has no interest in revising price cap, oil price cap at $60
g7, russian oil price cap, russian oil, g7 has no interest in revising price cap, oil price cap at $60

G7 Countries Reportedly Have Little Interest in Revising Russian Oil Price Cap

16:09 GMT 20.03.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim BogodvidAn oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia.
An oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – G7 countries currently have little interest in revising a price cap on Russian oil, despite indications that the sale price of crude is well below the $60 threshold, an American TV channel reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The European Commission informed EU member states as such over the weekend, the report said, while talks between the EC and the G7 on the matter will likely continue. The G7 had agreed to review the price cap in mid-March.
An oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
World
G7 May 'Compromise' With EU, Symbolically Lower Russian Oil Price Cap Amid Split Over Revision
12:44 GMT
An International Energy Agency report last week showed that some Russian crude oil and petroleum products were selling under the threshold last month.
EU countries have sought to keep Russian oil flowing while curbing revenues in order to limit Russia’s financing of the conflict in Ukraine. Currently, companies in the EU and G7 are only permitted to provide certain services for transporting Russian oil to third countries if it was purchased within the price threshold.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала