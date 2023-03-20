https://sputniknews.com/20230320/frances-national-assembly-rejects-no-confidence-vote-in-cabinet-over-pension-reform-1108618000.html

France's Macron Narrowly Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Chaos Over Pension Bill

The French National Assembly rejected on Monday a vote of no confidence in the government, put forward by opposition group LIOT because of the pension reform that caused riots across the country.

Earlier, the centrists and former macronists, members of the LIOT faction in the lower house of the French parliament, put forward a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne over pension reform.On Monday, the French National Assembly began voting on a vote of no confidence.She added that 278 lawmakers supported the no confidence vote, and only nine were against it.On Thursday, Borne used article 49.3 of the French constitution to pass a bill to raise the country's retirement age without a vote in parliament. This step caused a wave of indignation among the lawmakers, who announced the "end of democracy."According to French law, if the government resorts to article 49.3 of the constitution, the opposition has the right to announce a vote of no confidence within 24 hours. If the parliamentary majority supports it, the prime minister and cabinet will have to resign. If the opposition does not declare a vote of no confidence, the law will be considered adopted.

