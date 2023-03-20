https://sputniknews.com/20230320/ethiopia-needs-to-diversify-tourism-sector-un-african-economic-body-director-says-1108607103.html

Ethiopia Needs to Diversify Tourism Sector, UN African Economic Body Director Says

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa East Africa Director Mama Keta said the body is cooperating with Ethiopia in providing support to the country's diversification of the tourism sector, as well as other issues

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa East Africa Director Mama Keta said the body is cooperating with Ethiopia in providing support to the country's diversification of the tourism sector, as well as other issues, Ethiopian media has reported.According to her, Ethiopia, being the second most populous African nation with a big economy and huge potential in many sectors, in particular tourism, is a key point in facilitating trade and regional economic integration.Thus, the director said, her office is working with the Ethiopian government to develop and diversify the potential of the country.Along with that, the UN official underlined the necessity to get rid of non-tariff barriers and change policies so that free movement of people and goods is allowed in order to intensify economic activities in the region.The absence of barriers will engender better regional economic integration, more jobs, and favorable markets in Africa, Keta concluded.

