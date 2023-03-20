https://sputniknews.com/20230320/egypt-russia-discuss-nuclear-plant-construction-suez-industrial-zone--1108588332.html

Egypt, Russia Discuss Nuclear Plant Construction, Suez Industrial Zone

Egypt, Russia Discuss Nuclear Plant Construction, Suez Industrial Zone

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt met with high-ranking Russian officials to discuss joint projects in the North African country and food supplies, according to Cairo.

2023-03-20T13:59+0000

2023-03-20T13:59+0000

2023-03-20T13:59+0000

africa

north africa

egypt

abdel fattah al-sisi

rosatom

nuclear plant

nuclear

construction

cooperation

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108589549_0:0:1991:1120_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9748127e7650dfdefa96e70ccb2d1b.jpg

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt met with high-ranking Russian officials to discuss joint projects in the North African country and food supplies, according to Cairo.The gathering was dedicated to bilateral economic relations and took place within the general framework of the strategic partnership between Russia and Egypt, which provides various mechanisms for cooperation, including the Egyptian-Russian Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, which is currently holding its 14th session in Cairo.The Egyptian-Russian joint ventures, discussed during the talks, included the North African country’s first nuclear plant, El-Dabaa, which is being constructed by Russia's state-run energy corporation, Rosatom, and expected to be up and running by 2028-2029, in addition to a special zone in the east of Egypt’s Port Said, which will offer a simplified tax rate for Russian resident enterprises.As noted by Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, the two parties also emphasized their commitment to further bolstering bilateral relations in various areas.Along with the Egyptian president, a number of senior officials were present during the dialouge, including Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Finance Mohammed Maait, and Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir.From the Russian side, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov led the delegation from Moscow, joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cairo, Georgy Borisenko, among others.During the course of the talks, Manturov said that he hoped Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would soon ink the long-discussed free trade area (FTA) agreement.The Eurasian Economic Union is an international post-Soviet economic organization that in 2015 replaced the Eurasian Economic Community, and currently includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Moldavia has been an observer within the organization since May 2018. In 2020, observer status was granted to Cuba and Uzbekistan.Moreover, earlier, Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgiy Borisenko in an interview with Sputnik said Cairo unveiled its aspirations and submitted a request to join BRICS, an international economic forum currently uniting Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

https://sputniknews.com/20230310/russian-egyptian-presidents-discuss-supplies-of-russian-agricultural-products-1108244066.html

africa

north africa

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

egypt russia talks, egypt first nuclear plant, egypt eaeu free trade area