Brzezinski’s Grand Chessboard Vision of Russia-China Pact Becomes Reality as Biden Antagonizes Both

Brzezinski’s Grand Chessboard Vision of Russia-China Pact Becomes Reality as Biden Antagonizes Both

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a formal state visit and talks with President Putin. The trip comes amid the continued expansion of Russian-Chinese economic, trade, technology, and security ties, and growing US antagonism toward both countries – a policy preeminent US geostrategists warned against many decades ago.

Washington’s attempt to pursue a “dual-containment” strategy in Europe and Asia against both Russia and China simultaneously is neither financially or politically feasible, and threatens to critically overstretch and fundamentally undermine US global power, former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski has told Sputnik.Commenting on the US effort to arm Ukraine and Taiwan at the same time, for example, the retired Air Force colonel said that weapons deliveries to Kiev have already demonstrated the limits to US material capabilities and strategic willingness, and said that attempts to replicate them vis-à-vis Taipei isn't possible.Reports on the dearth of weapons and ammunition to send to Ukraine began filtering through in the late summer and fall of last year, while a story from last month indicated that the Pentagon might be left without enough supplies to fight its own hot war if necessary amid shortages.Meanwhile, Taiwanese media has reported on regularly on the consequences of a $19+ billion backlog on US weapons already sold to Taipei, but left undelivered, with some of the contracts signed as far back as the Obama administration.If a hot war with direct US involvement were to break out, Washington would be caught in a major jam, Kwiatkowski believes.Brzezinski’s NightmareIn the late 1990s, the now late former Carter administration National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski – arguably of the two most preeminent US foreign policy minds of the second half of the 20th century alongside Henry Kissinger, wrote a book entitled "The Grand Chessboard," in which he outlined how “a grand coalition of China and Russia united not by ideology but by complementary grievances” threatened to pose a grave threat to US hegemony.Asked to comment on Brzezinski's assessment, and whether Xi Jinping’s Moscow visit was a sign of the "nightmare scenario" he outlined becoming a reality, Kwiatkowski said the answer may be yes, but with a caveat.At the same time, Kwiatkowski doesn’t believe shared grievances are the main factor behind the expansion of Russia-China ties. Rather, the two countries are “leaning together” due to the perception of “mutual future economic and security benefits.”Today’s Russia-China ties “signify a maturing of the relationship, and a long-term objective of both countries to being a good neighbor, and resolving their differences in diplomatic ways, rather than resorting to economic or military means,” Kwiatkowski said. “Before the United States became known for interfering with the elections of erstwhile allies, sanctioning them and destroying their energy infrastructure, our commitment to joint military training with other NATO members meant much the same thing,” the retired officer lamented.In light of the increasingly obvious political, financial and military weaknesses being displayed by the US today, Kwiatkowski predicts that both China and Russia’s leadership may eventually come to see Washington the way Washington looks at North Korea – a nuclear-armed power with a hostile government that is more of an annoyance than a threat. “Perhaps we are becoming a new North Korea, to be contained and humored but not really feared,” the observer summed up.

