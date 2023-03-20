https://sputniknews.com/20230320/bitcoin-tops-28000-for-first-time-since-june-2022-1108585188.html

Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022

Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has topped $28,000 for the first time since June 2022 amid the banking crisis, trading data showed on Monday.

2023-03-20T05:54+0000

2023-03-20T05:54+0000

2023-03-20T05:54+0000

economy

bitcoin

crypto currency

cryptocurrency exchange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035511_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_62f3be75294310744770c665601b8560.jpg

As of 04:38 GMT on Monday, Bitcoin was trading at around $27,383 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, after it jumped to over $28,000 on Sunday evening. In 2022, the cryptocurrency's price correlated with the S&P 500 index of US stock exchanges, while there is no such connection now, as the index fell by 1.1% at the end of trading on Friday, analysts noted.The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.

https://sputniknews.com/20221215/bitcoin-drops-amid-feds-decision-to-increase-interest-rate-1105484634.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bitcoin price, bitcoin trading, bitcoin news, bitcoin price prediction