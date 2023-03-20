https://sputniknews.com/20230320/bitcoin-tops-28000-for-first-time-since-june-2022-1108585188.html
Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022
Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has topped $28,000 for the first time since June 2022 amid the banking crisis, trading data showed on Monday.
2023-03-20T05:54+0000
2023-03-20T05:54+0000
2023-03-20T05:54+0000
economy
bitcoin
crypto currency
cryptocurrency exchange
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035511_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_62f3be75294310744770c665601b8560.jpg
As of 04:38 GMT on Monday, Bitcoin was trading at around $27,383 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, after it jumped to over $28,000 on Sunday evening. In 2022, the cryptocurrency's price correlated with the S&P 500 index of US stock exchanges, while there is no such connection now, as the index fell by 1.1% at the end of trading on Friday, analysts noted.The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/bitcoin-drops-amid-feds-decision-to-increase-interest-rate-1105484634.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035511_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_884f3cbf052571b45fb0049074d1c14a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bitcoin price, bitcoin trading, bitcoin news, bitcoin price prediction
bitcoin price, bitcoin trading, bitcoin news, bitcoin price prediction
Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has topped $28,000 for the first time since June 2022 amid the banking crisis, trading data showed on Monday.
As of 04:38 GMT on Monday, Bitcoin
was trading at around $27,383 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, after it jumped to over $28,000 on Sunday evening.
15 December 2022, 12:36 GMT
In 2022, the cryptocurrency's price correlated with the S&P 500 index of US stock exchanges, while there is no such connection now, as the index fell by 1.1% at the end of trading on Friday, analysts noted.
The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.