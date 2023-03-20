International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/bitcoin-tops-28000-for-first-time-since-june-2022-1108585188.html
Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022
Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has topped $28,000 for the first time since June 2022 amid the banking crisis, trading data showed on Monday.
2023-03-20T05:54+0000
2023-03-20T05:54+0000
economy
bitcoin
crypto currency
cryptocurrency exchange
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035511_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_62f3be75294310744770c665601b8560.jpg
As of 04:38 GMT on Monday, Bitcoin was trading at around $27,383 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, after it jumped to over $28,000 on Sunday evening. In 2022, the cryptocurrency's price correlated with the S&amp;P 500 index of US stock exchanges, while there is no such connection now, as the index fell by 1.1% at the end of trading on Friday, analysts noted.The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/bitcoin-drops-amid-feds-decision-to-increase-interest-rate-1105484634.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035511_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_884f3cbf052571b45fb0049074d1c14a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bitcoin price, bitcoin trading, bitcoin news, bitcoin price prediction
bitcoin price, bitcoin trading, bitcoin news, bitcoin price prediction

Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022

05:54 GMT 20.03.2023
© AP Photo / Kin CheungFILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance.
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has topped $28,000 for the first time since June 2022 amid the banking crisis, trading data showed on Monday.
As of 04:38 GMT on Monday, Bitcoin was trading at around $27,383 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, after it jumped to over $28,000 on Sunday evening.
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
Economy
Bitcoin Drops Amid Fed's Decision to Increase Interest Rate
15 December 2022, 12:36 GMT
In 2022, the cryptocurrency's price correlated with the S&P 500 index of US stock exchanges, while there is no such connection now, as the index fell by 1.1% at the end of trading on Friday, analysts noted.
The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала