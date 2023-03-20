https://sputniknews.com/20230320/biden-says-vetoed-first-bill-of-presidency-rejecting-repeal-of-esg-retirement-fund-rule-1108614947.html
Biden Says Vetoed First Bill of Presidency, Rejecting Repeal of ESG Retirement Fund Rule
Biden Says Vetoed First Bill of Presidency, Rejecting Repeal of ESG Retirement Fund Rule
US President Joe Biden on Monday said that he vetoed the first bill of his presidency, turning back legislation that would repeal a Labor Department rule allowing retirement fund managers to consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investments.
2023-03-20T17:54+0000
2023-03-20T17:54+0000
2023-03-20T17:54+0000
americas
joe biden
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106563333_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_83183bc5683a5913285f5d706a77fcb9.jpg
“I just vetoed my first bill. This bill would risk your retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA [Make America Great Again] House Republicans don’t like,” Biden said via social media. Biden returned the legislation to Congress with an explanation of his veto, claiming that ESG factors can have a “material impact” on markets, industries and businesses. The Republican-led legislation received support from Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Jon Tester, passing the Senate in a vote of 50-46. The bill passed the US House of Representatives in a vote of 216-204. Congress can only override a veto with a two-thirds vote in both chambers.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106563333_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0acde3cd9ad7a52386711aae50a346c6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, biden first veto, labor department rule, environmental, social and governance (esg) factors
joe biden, biden first veto, labor department rule, environmental, social and governance (esg) factors
Biden Says Vetoed First Bill of Presidency, Rejecting Repeal of ESG Retirement Fund Rule
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Monday said that he vetoed the first bill of his presidency, turning back legislation that would repeal a Labor Department rule allowing retirement fund managers to consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investments.
“I just vetoed my first bill. This bill would risk your retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA [Make America Great Again] House Republicans don’t like,” Biden said via social media.
Earlier this month, Congress passed a resolution repealing the Labor Department rule allowing for ESG factors to be considered in retirement fund investment decisions. US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the rule allows Americans’ retirement savings to be used to push left-wing political causes while reducing returns on investment for workers.
Biden returned the legislation to Congress with an explanation of his veto, claiming that ESG factors can have a “material impact” on markets, industries and businesses.
The Republican-led legislation received support from Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Jon Tester, passing the Senate in a vote of 50-46. The bill passed the US House of Representatives in a vote of 216-204.
Congress can only override a veto with a two-thirds vote in both chambers.