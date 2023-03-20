https://sputniknews.com/20230320/biden-offers-support-to-netanyahu-to-forge-compromise-on-judicial-reform-1108579755.html

Biden Offers Support to Netanyahu to 'Forge Compromise' on Judicial Reform

Biden Offers Support to Netanyahu to 'Forge Compromise' on Judicial Reform

US President Joe Biden has talked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone, offering support in resolving issues relating to the controversial judicial reform in Israel, the White House informs.

2023-03-20T01:27+0000

2023-03-20T01:27+0000

2023-03-20T01:27+0000

world

israel

jurisdiction

israeli supreme court

reform

yariv levin

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107796661_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c1d894641e7b9cf5581d973feb7b1859.jpg

According to the release, Biden told Netanyahu that there should be a genuine checks and balances system in all "democratic societies" and major changes must be enacted with a broad base of popular support.Netanyahu’s office said after the Sunday call that the conversation focused on the "Iranian threat."Netanyahu also thanked Biden for his commitment to Israel's security.Protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 11 straight weeks. Netanyahu urged the police and the prosecutor's office on Friday to take strict measures in response to violence against state officials by opponents of the government's judicial reform.In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The second half was approved by the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, at the beginning of March.The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

https://sputniknews.com/20230316/mass-protests-amid-benjamin-netanyahus-visit-to-berlin-1108454907.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netanyahu, benjamin netanyahu, netanyahu judicial reform, netanyahu coup, protests against netanyahu, biden offers netanyahu help, israeli juridical reform, israeli supreme court, us israel relations