Barricades Unloaded Outside Manhattan Court Amid Protest Concerns Over Potential Trump Indictment

Government workers unloaded barricades outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court with all media waiting for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump in relation to a hush-money probe, Sputnik Correspondent reported on Monday.
American and foreign journalist gathered to report on any action prior to Trump’s announced indictment for Tuesday. Barricades are waiting to be put in place and so far only leaning against the walls.The local New York City Police Department (NYPD) has strengthened its forces with a couple of officers waiting around. It is unclear yet when and whether the trial will happen. Trump’s main witness Robert Costello, however, is supposed to be already inside of the court - walking in through a second entrance.Costello is an attorney and once a legal adviser to Trump attorney Michael Cohen.There are also plans to coordinate the work of various agencies to prevent security breaches, including Michael Magliano, the chief of public safety for the courts, will meet the NYPD and Secret Service at One Police Plaza on Monday afternoon to discuss security.Dennis Quirk, president of the New York State Court Officers, told British media that officials need to discuss how to bring Trump and his lawyers into the courthouse safely.Quirk pointed out that the alleged leaks from the office of New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg have made things much more complicated and said it might be worth moving the hearings online.In an email to staff on Saturday - reported by several outlets - Bragg assured staffers he was making appropriate efforts to ensure their safety.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to comment on the reported indictment and impending arrest of the former US president, citing the ongoing investigation by Manhattan prosecutors.On Saturday, Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he expected to be arrested on March 21, and called on his supporters to protest. Trump criticized a "corrupt and highly political" Manhattan District Attorney's Office for trying to arrest him based on "old and fully debunked" charges. US media reported that an unnamed Trump spokesperson said the former commander-in-chief believed Bragg "hates him."Trump's possible arrest is connected to the alleged 2016 hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payments were reportedly issued in a bid to prevent her from disclosing an alleged 2006 sexual affair with Trump, who has repeatedly denied all accusations.
21:10 GMT 20.03.2023 (Updated: 21:54 GMT 20.03.2023)
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Government workers unloaded barricades outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court with all media waiting for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump in relation to a hush-money probe, Sputnik Correspondent reported on Monday.
American and foreign journalist gathered to report on any action prior to Trump’s announced indictment for Tuesday. Barricades are waiting to be put in place and so far only leaning against the walls.
The local New York City Police Department (NYPD) has strengthened its forces with a couple of officers waiting around. It is unclear yet when and whether the trial will happen. Trump’s main witness Robert Costello, however, is supposed to be already inside of the court - walking in through a second entrance.
Costello is an attorney and once a legal adviser to Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
There are also plans to coordinate the work of various agencies to prevent security breaches, including Michael Magliano, the chief of public safety for the courts, will meet the NYPD and Secret Service at One Police Plaza on Monday afternoon to discuss security.
Dennis Quirk, president of the New York State Court Officers, told British media that officials need to discuss how to bring Trump and his lawyers into the courthouse safely.
"We’re going to have to close off the street around the courthouse so somebody doesn’t put a car there with a bomb," Quirk said. "How are you going to get Trump to the building, how are you going to get him into the building and court, how are you going to get him out safely? There’s going to be people, protesters in the street."
Quirk pointed out that the alleged leaks from the office of New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg have made things much more complicated and said it might be worth moving the hearings online.
In an email to staff on Saturday - reported by several outlets - Bragg assured staffers he was making appropriate efforts to ensure their safety.
"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," he wrote. "Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated."
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to comment on the reported indictment and impending arrest of the former US president, citing the ongoing investigation by Manhattan prosecutors.
"It’s an ongoing investigation. We do not comment on any ongoing investigations from here," Jean-Pierre said during the Monday briefing.
On Saturday, Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he expected to be arrested
on March 21, and called on his supporters to protest. Trump criticized a "corrupt and highly political
" Manhattan District Attorney's Office for trying to arrest him based on "old and fully debunked
" charges. US media reported that an unnamed Trump spokesperson said the former commander-in-chief believed Bragg "hates him.
"
Trump's possible arrest is connected to the alleged 2016 hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payments were reportedly issued in a bid to prevent her from disclosing an alleged 2006 sexual affair with Trump, who has repeatedly denied all accusations.