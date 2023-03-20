https://sputniknews.com/20230320/anti-war-activist-us-doubled-aggression-after-iraq-but-world-is-learning-to-stand-up-1108619455.html

Anti-War Activist: US 'Doubled' Aggression After Iraq But World is Learning to Stand Up

The United States has not only learned nothing from the consequences of the Iraq invasion, it has doubled its aggression against other countries through sanctions and proxy armies, although the world is finally learning to take a stand, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) coordinator Joe Lombardo told Sputnik.

On March 19, 2003, at 10:16 p.m. EST, President George W. Bush in a televised address from the Oval Office said the US and coalition forces were in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq and "free its people," marking the start of an invasion and occupation that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and combatants. Washington’s official reasons for the invasion, initially, were alleged links between Saddam Hussein and international terrorism, as well as CIA claims of stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, allegations that turned out to be false. As a result of the invasion, Saddam was overthrown and executed, which was followed by years of war. "The US has not changed and has doubled its aggression," Lombardo said. "Although the US government seems to have learned little from Iraq, the people of the US have learned that they don’t want to see more wars like Iraq and Vietnam. This has helped stay the hand of the US, which has had to depend more on sanctions and proxy armies to fight their battles." 'Watched in Horror'Lombardo shared he has been an anti-war activist for many years, and during the US war against Vietnam, he worked with the anti-war coalitions of the day against that war. "And when the US invaded Iraq, I once again started organizing," he said. Lombardo recalled that right before the United States invaded Iraq, millions of people took to the streets, all over the world, to protest, and he participated in the New York City demonstration of a half million people. But the US, he added, which had gained sole hegemony and was at the time the only superpower in the world, felt it could ignore these protests and launched its invasion on Iraq. Press coverage was limited and Western reporters were asked to ‘embed’ with the US military, Lombardo said. "Those who refused found that their hotels were fired on, they were belittled in the US media and some died for their efforts," he said. Standing StrongAfter the war, Lombardo pointed out, the US tried to push around other countries through sanctions and proxy armies in places like Syria, Libya, Yemen, and against Russia in Ukraine. However, Lombardo said while the US must stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, the world also needs to take a stand – and there are signs this is happening. However, he added, today there are appearing alternatives to the US domination. "People are looking more towards the East and options like China’s Belt and Road initiative and even BRICS as an alternative to the IMF and the World Bank are now becoming available," he said. The US is losing its hegemonic hold over the world economic structures and new strategic and economic alliances are being forged without the US, he observed. "This will give the countries of the world a means to challenge US economic and military control of their countries and the real possibility for them begin to develop," Lombardo said.

