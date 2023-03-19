https://sputniknews.com/20230319/white-house-would-find-any-ceasefire-in-ukraine-following-xis-russia-visit-unacceptable-1108577552.html

White House Would Find Any Ceasefire in Ukraine Following Xi’s Russia Visit ‘Unacceptable’

China unveiled a 12-point peace plan aimed at putting an end to the Ukrainian crisis last month, with the conflict expected to be brought up in meetings between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping during the Chinese president’s state visit to Moscow starting Monday. President Biden has dismissed the Chinese peace proposal as irrational.

The United States will consider any calls for a halt in the fighting in Ukraine following President Xi’s visit to Russia “unacceptable,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said.“We hope, and we’ve said this before – that President Xi will call and talk to President Zelensky, because we believe the Chinese need to get the Ukrainian perspective here,” Kirby said.The spokesman took issue with Russia and China’s efforts to team up to challenge US unipolarity, saying “there’s no question” that both countries “are chafing against this international rules-based order that the United States and so many of our allies and partners have built up since the end of World War II. They don’t like that. They’d like to rewrite the rules of the game globally and they have been increasing their cooperation and their relationship, certainly of late.”Kirby’s comments echoed remarks he made Friday, where he similarly rejected the idea of a ceasefire and said it would constitute “another continued violation of the UN Charter.”There’s no evidence to suggest that Beijing thinks they are the only ones calling for a negotiated resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, with officials in Brazil, Iran and India making similar calls over the past year.China released a comprehensive 12-point Ukraine peace plan last month, calling not only for a halt in hostilities and a resumption of peace talks, but for the abandonment of the ‘Cold War mentality” which Beijing believes brought about the crisis in the first place. The proposal calls for an end to unilateral sanctions, recommends efforts to promote post-conflict reconstruction, and offers steps to ensure the security of global supply chains.The US and its European allies have rejected peace talks between Kiev and Moscow, and actively worked to sabotage Russian-Ukrainian peace talks which could have stopped the conflict in the spring of 2022. Instead, the Western alliance has pumped tens of billions of dollars of sophisticated weapons into the Eastern European country, turning the conflict into what Russian officials characterize a NATO-Russia “proxy war” and repeatedly hinting that the end goal is the “strategic defeat” of Russia and possible regime change in Moscow.Biden publicly rejected China’s peace proposal, saying the idea of Beijing negotiating an end to the crisis was “just not rational” because President Putin has applauded it.“I’ve seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if the Chinese plan were followed,” Biden said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Chinese proposal “an important signal” indicating that “they are planning to participate in this topic,” but said it would mean nothing if China was not “on the side of a fair peace, which means on our side.”China dramatically increased its clout as a global peacemaker last week after successfully negotiating a major normalization of relations deal between longtime rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia. Washington begrudgingly praised by the agreement, which was negotiated in Beijing and signed without any US input, but expressed uncertainty about whether it would hold.

