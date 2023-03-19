International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230319/us-welcomes-swiss-action-to-support-financial-stability-says-treasury-secretary-yellen-1108578369.html
US Welcomes Swiss Action to Support Financial Stability Says Treasury Secretary Yellen
US Welcomes Swiss Action to Support Financial Stability Says Treasury Secretary Yellen
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has welcomed the decision of Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, to acquire Swiss-based global investment bank Credit... 19.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-19T22:35+0000
2023-03-19T22:35+0000
world
credit suisse group ag
ubs
swiss national bank
janet yellen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106321025_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_03944a543cf9bc997f08cfb9d75ad76b.jpg
"We welcome the announcements by the Swiss authorities today to support financial stability. The capital and liquidity positions of the U.S. banking system are strong, and the U.S. financial system is resilient. We have been in close contact with our international counterparts to support their implementation," Yellen and Powell said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, adding that it would provide necessary assistance for the deal. UBS said that it was going to purchase Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion). On Wednesday, Credit Suisse’s share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking concerns about a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the recent collapse of several US financial institutions, including the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
https://sputniknews.com/20230319/swiss-biggest-bank-ubs-to-acquire-credit-suisse-for-over-3bln-1108577862.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106321025_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e5f85e78b3d31c814d11f1e64d4e4d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
credit suisse group ag, ubs, swiss national bank, janet yellen
credit suisse group ag, ubs, swiss national bank, janet yellen

US Welcomes Swiss Action to Support Financial Stability Says Treasury Secretary Yellen

22:35 GMT 19.03.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen pauses during a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland at the Treasury Department in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pauses during a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland at the Treasury Department in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has welcomed the decision of Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, to acquire Swiss-based global investment bank Credit Suisse, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a joint statement with Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell.
"We welcome the announcements by the Swiss authorities today to support financial stability. The capital and liquidity positions of the U.S. banking system are strong, and the U.S. financial system is resilient. We have been in close contact with our international counterparts to support their implementation," Yellen and Powell said on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, adding that it would provide necessary assistance for the deal. UBS said that it was going to purchase Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion).
A Swiss flag is seen behind a sign of Swiss bank giant UBS on June 11, 2013 in Basel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2023
World
Swiss Biggest Bank UBS to Acquire Credit Suisse for Over $3Bln
20:08 GMT
On Wednesday, Credit Suisse’s share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking concerns about a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the recent collapse of several US financial institutions, including the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала