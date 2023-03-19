https://sputniknews.com/20230319/syrian-emirati-presidents-discuss-positive-dynamics-in-middle-east-1108577044.html

Syrian, Emirati Presidents Discuss Positive Dynamics in Middle East

Syrian, Emirati Presidents Discuss Positive Dynamics in Middle East

The presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Syria, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan and Bashar Assad, respectively, have discussed positive dynamics in the Middle East and the ways to reach stability in the Arab countries, Assad's office said on Sunday.

2023-03-19T17:35+0000

2023-03-19T17:35+0000

2023-03-19T17:35+0000

world

syria

uae

bashar assad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081126306_0:207:2905:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_dca6a902af56811ba22dbc431b5f6b45.jpg

Earlier in the day, Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates accompanied by a delegation of ministers to hold talks with Mohamed bin Zayed. The UAE's president said that it was important to return Syria to the Arab world and build strong relations between all Arab states, the statement read. It added that the Emirati and Syrian leaders discussed the development of economic cooperation. The UAE became the second country of the Arabian Gulf which Assad visited after devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in early February. Abu Dhabi has already allocated $100 million to Syria and sent hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian aid to the country to mitigate the natural disaster's consequences.

syria

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria-uae relations, situation in middle east, bashar assad, sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan