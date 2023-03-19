https://sputniknews.com/20230319/syrian-emirati-presidents-discuss-positive-dynamics-in-middle-east-1108577044.html
The presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Syria, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan and Bashar Assad, respectively, have discussed positive dynamics in the Middle East and the ways to reach stability in the Arab countries, Assad's office said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates accompanied by a delegation of ministers to hold talks with Mohamed bin Zayed. The UAE's president said that it was important to return Syria to the Arab world and build strong relations between all Arab states, the statement read. It added that the Emirati and Syrian leaders discussed the development of economic cooperation. The UAE became the second country of the Arabian Gulf which Assad visited after devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in early February. Abu Dhabi has already allocated $100 million to Syria and sent hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian aid to the country to mitigate the natural disaster's consequences.
DOHA (Sputnik) - The presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Syria, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan and Bashar Assad, respectively, have discussed positive dynamics in the Middle East and the ways to reach stability in the Arab countries, Assad's office said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Assad
arrived in the United Arab Emirates accompanied by a delegation of ministers to hold talks with Mohamed bin Zayed.
"The talks touched upon bilateral relations between the countries and ways of strengthening them ... The negotiations also focused on the positive dynamics in the region and the importance of achieving stability for the progress and prosperity expected by the peoples from these changes," Assad's office said on Telegram.
The UAE's president said that it was important to return Syria to the Arab world and build strong relations
between all Arab states
, the statement read.
It added that the Emirati and Syrian leaders discussed the development of economic cooperation.
The UAE became the second country of the Arabian Gulf which Assad visited after devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in early February. Abu Dhabi has already allocated $100 million to Syria and sent hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian aid to the country to mitigate the natural disaster's consequences.