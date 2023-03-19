https://sputniknews.com/20230319/sudanese-ruling-council-seeks-to-set-civilian-rule--prevent-authoritarian-one-reports-say-1108570928.html
The chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council Colonel-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has stated that the country's authorities are working to establish civilian rule and prevent the nation from falling into tyranny.
The chairman of Sudan's ruling Transitional Sovereign Council Colonel-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has said that the country's authorities are working to establish civilian rule and prevent the nation from falling into "authoritarian rule", the media has reported. He also emphasized that the country's military will support the Sudanese people and will always be on their side, saying that the army was "part of them and is the backbone for the state and people".This week, the vice-president of the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, held a meeting with the non-signatory parties of the framework agreement signed last year. After the meeting, the council announced that the non-signatory parties expressed their desire to reach a political agreement that will end the crisis in the country. On 5 December 2022, Sudan's civil leaders and the armed forces signed a framework agreement that provides for the establishment of a transitional civil administration. On 8 January this year, a political dialogue based on the framework agreement kicked off in Sudan.The framework agreement aims to solve the crisis that erupted on 25 October 2021, when Al-Burhan announced exceptional measures that included dissolving Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declaring a state of emergency.
Sudanese Ruling Council Seeks to Set Civilian Rule & Prevent 'Authoritarian' One, Reports Say
The country is facing a political crisis caused by a military coup in October 2021, when the armed forces of the civilian-military coalition seized full control of the nation. Since then, Sudan has virtually been without a functioning government.
