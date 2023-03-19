Russia Foils Ukraine's Reconnaissance by Fire, Reserves Transfer in Kupyansk Direction

https://sputniknews.com/20230319/russia-foils-ukraines-reconnaissance-by-fire-reserves-transfer-in-kupyansk-direction-1108559304.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have thwarted two attempts of Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance by fire and transfer their reserves in the Kupyansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
"During the day in the Kupyansk direction, the force grouping 'West' foiled two attempts of the enemy to conduct reconnaissance by fire near the village of Gryanikovka, as well as to transfer reserves and rotate troops near the village of Pershotravnevoe," he said.
In addition, three Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups in the areas of Gryanikovka, Orlyanskoe and Artemevka were destroyed, the spokesperson said.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk
and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.