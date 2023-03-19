International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230319/russia-foils-ukraines-reconnaissance-by-fire-reserves-transfer-in-kupyansk-direction-1108559304.html
Russia Foils Ukraine's Reconnaissance by Fire, Reserves Transfer in Kupyansk Direction
Russia Foils Ukraine's Reconnaissance by Fire, Reserves Transfer in Kupyansk Direction
Russian forces have thwarted two attempts of Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance by fire and transfer their reserves in the Kupyansk direction
2023-03-19T07:52+0000
2023-03-19T07:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095079059_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c27d282d16e237b9e94e43e794bcde7f.jpg
"During the day in the Kupyansk direction, the force grouping 'West' foiled two attempts of the enemy to conduct reconnaissance by fire near the village of Gryanikovka, as well as to transfer reserves and rotate troops near the village of Pershotravnevoe," he said. In addition, three Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups in the areas of Gryanikovka, Orlyanskoe and Artemevka were destroyed, the spokesperson said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230318/russian-lancet-kamikaze-drone-destroys-ukrainian-mlrs-mod-1108526476.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095079059_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce195453aa42a4bab9caf967bd125355.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kupyansk direction, russian forces, ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance
kupyansk direction, russian forces, ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance

Russia Foils Ukraine's Reconnaissance by Fire, Reserves Transfer in Kupyansk Direction

07:52 GMT 19.03.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor AntonyukA cannon on an armored personnel carrier BTR-4 left by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kupyansk.
A cannon on an armored personnel carrier BTR-4 left by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kupyansk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have thwarted two attempts of Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance by fire and transfer their reserves in the Kupyansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
"During the day in the Kupyansk direction, the force grouping 'West' foiled two attempts of the enemy to conduct reconnaissance by fire near the village of Gryanikovka, as well as to transfer reserves and rotate troops near the village of Pershotravnevoe," he said.
In addition, three Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups in the areas of Gryanikovka, Orlyanskoe and Artemevka were destroyed, the spokesperson said.
An unmanned aerial vehicle is displayed at the ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum, in Kubinka, Moscow region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroys Ukrainian MLRS: Video
Yesterday, 05:28 GMT
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала