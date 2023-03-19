https://sputniknews.com/20230319/russia-africa-parliamentary-conference-holds-qa-session-in-moscow-1108558623.html

'Russia-Africa' Parliamentary Conference Holds Q&A Session in Moscow

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Moscow holds a questions-and-answers session of the Second International Parliamentary Conference Russia-Africa on Sunday, March 19.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Moscow holds a questions-and-answers session of the Second International Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference on Sunday.The conference is expected to be attended by more than 40 official parliamentary delegations from African countries and 14 heads of legislatures. A total of 200 African members of parliament as well as Russian and African experts, Russian members of parliament, leaders of the executive, and speakers of the Russian regions' national legislatures, are anticipated to be present at the event.The conference is dedicated to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with African countries in the emerging multipolar world, developing relations and elaborating common approaches to legal regulation in economy, science and education, and security.The Second International Parliamentary Conference is being hosted by Russia ahead of the Second Russia-Africa Summit which is to be held in July this year in the city of Saint Petersburg.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

