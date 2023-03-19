https://sputniknews.com/20230319/moscow-hosts-opening-of-second-russia-africa-international-parliamentary-conference-1108565210.html
Moscow Hosts Opening of Second 'Russia-Africa' International Parliamentary Conference
Sputnik is live as Sunday sees the Second International Parliamentary Conference "Russia-Africa" held in Moscow, where the participants meet and discuss the agenda of the event.
Sputnik is live as Sunday sees the Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference held in Moscow, where participants will meet and discuss the agenda of the event. A total of 14 heads of legislative bodies and representatives from 40 nations have announced they will attend the summit. There will be 200 African lawmakers present in all, together with Russian and African experts. On the first day of the conference, round tables are expected to be held on the following topics: "Legislative Solution to Economic Problems" and "Indivisible Security: Parliamentary Powers and Contributions."Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
The conference is held in advance of the Second Russia-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg on July 26-29.
Sputnik is live as Sunday sees the Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference held in Moscow, where participants will meet and discuss the agenda of the event.
A total of 14 heads of legislative bodies and representatives from 40 nations have announced they will attend the summit. There will be 200 African lawmakers present in all, together with Russian and African experts.
On the first day of the conference, round tables are expected to be held on the following topics: "Legislative Solution to Economic Problems" and "Indivisible Security: Parliamentary Powers and Contributions."
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.