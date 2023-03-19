https://sputniknews.com/20230319/johnson-to-unleash-sensational-evidence-in-defense-over-partygate-1108553237.html

Johnson to Unleash 'Sensational' Evidence in Defense Over Partygate

Johnson to Unleash 'Sensational' Evidence in Defense Over Partygate

Boris Johnson is about to release new evidence that exonerates him in the case of parties during the COVID-19 pandemic

2023-03-19T05:09+0000

2023-03-19T05:09+0000

2023-03-19T05:10+0000

world

boris johnson

partygate

evidence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102500268_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6c80ef518755b0df1f8a65cc395012b7.jpg

Boris Johnson is about to release new evidence that exonerates him in the case of parties during the COVID-19 pandemic, a UK newspaper reported, citing sources.According to reports, the evidence will include messages from the former prime minister's advisers telling him that no rules were broken during the parties.Johnson will testify before Parliament's Committee of Privileges on 22 March.The scandal erupted after it emerged that several social gatherings had been held at Johnson's offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by reports that two more parties were held on 16 April last year, on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.Johnson became prime minister in July 2019 and stepped down in September 2022 on the back of multiple scandals over parties at his office during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

partygate scandal, boris johnson, covid-19 pandemic