Democrats Defend Vote For Deregulation Law Blamed For SVB Collapse

The 2018 banking deregulation bill that exempted some banks from stricter Federal Reserve oversight and stress tests, has been a topic of discussion since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Democrats are defending their vote for a 2018 banking deregulation bill that President Biden and other party members are blaming for the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank last week. The legislation was viewed by proponents as a way to offer relief to small and midsize banks that were struggling with rigorous regulations put in place under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.Forty-nine Democrats plus one Independent joined Republicans to pass the bill. While Democrats are now blaming that rollback for the banks' failures, proponents of the legislation argue that the regulations were impossible for small, medium-sized, and regional banks to comply with.The 2018 bill raised the asset threshold for the regulations from $50 billion to $250 billion, freeing some banks from stricter Federal Reserve oversight and stress tests mandated under the Dodd-Frank Act.At least one Democrat has expressed regret for their vote, Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) who said it was time to "bring requirements closer in line to our original Dodd-Frank standards" due to "recent events." Still, most other Democrats who voted for the 2018 bill still support it and caution against jumping to conclusions about the cause of the collapses.Those exempted from the regulations included Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which both subsequently collapsed, with SVB collapse becoming the second largest one in US history with unclear aftermaths.The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission alongside with the Federal Reserve are all investigating recent collapses.

