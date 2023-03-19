International
Death Toll From Earthquake in Ecuador Rises to at least 14, One Dead in Peru
Death Toll From Earthquake in Ecuador Rises to at least 14, One Dead in Peru
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 14 people died and over 300 others were injured as a result of the 6.5-magnitude earthquake in western Ecuador, the press service... 19.03.2023, Sputnik International
"Fourteen dead, 381 wounded," the president's press service said on Twitter on Saturday.Earlier in the day, the Ecuadorian presidency said that the death toll from the earthquake stood at 12, with 11 fatalities registered in the province of El Oro and one in the province of Azuay.A 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook western Ecuador on Saturday, with the quake’s epicenter located around 59 kilometers (37 miles) north of the city of Machala.The earthquake has also caused damage in northern Peru and resulted in the death of one child, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster reports.The four-year-old girl died in the Department of Tumbes bordering Ecuador on Saturday, as a result of a roof collapse, RPP said citing local hospital officials.
Death Toll From Earthquake in Ecuador Rises to at least 14, One Dead in Peru

02:05 GMT 19.03.2023 (Updated: 02:25 GMT 19.03.2023)
