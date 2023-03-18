https://sputniknews.com/20230318/weekly-news-wrap-up-chinas-middle-east-peace-deal-us-drone-down-bank-crisis-1108523807.html
Weekly News Wrap-Up; China's Middle East Peace Deal; US Drone Down; Bank Crisis
Weekly News Wrap-Up; China's Middle East Peace Deal; US Drone Down; Bank Crisis
China's Middle East deal with Saudi Arabia and Iran dominated the news as tensions between the Washington neocons and Russia was raised over a drone incident... 18.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-18T04:03+0000
2023-03-18T04:03+0000
2023-03-18T08:14+0000
the critical hour
radio
china
moscow
credit suisse group ag
silicon valley bank
saudi arabia
iran
australia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108523660_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b27f6a1ccd03c507b8946f4a4e528b8c.png
Weekly News Wrap-Up; China's Middle East Peace Deal; US Drone Down; Bank Crisis
China's Middle East deal with Saudi Arabia and Iran dominated the news as tensions between the Washington neocons and Russia was raised over a drone incident over the Black Sea and SVB Bank collapsed.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. An anti-imperialist gathering is about to kick off in DC. Also, neoliberal capitalism is on the verge of collapse and the Chinese have scored a major diplomatic win in the Middle East.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The banking crisis in the US seems to have spread to Europe as the mega-giant Credit Suisse has fallen into instability. Also, Saudi Arabia pushes back against US hegemony.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. US regime change operations in the Asian region are being thwarted. Also, Australia is acting in fear of US imperialism and the West is pushing Ukraine into a deadly trap.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The President of China is traveling to Moscow to sign some important agreements. Also, the US is saying that China must be prevented from building a naval base in Africa while both France and England are erupting in nationwide protests.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The world moves towards a peaceful transition to multipolarity as the US Empire continues on a path of violent coercion. We discuss the importance of the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq. Also, the US eyes the natural resources in Latin America, and China is moving the world towards peace and stability.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
moscow
saudi arabia
iran
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108523660_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_92c00484ff908331df1a74b5e6844732.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
radio, china, moscow, credit suisse group ag, silicon valley bank, saudi arabia, iran, australia, аудио
radio, china, moscow, credit suisse group ag, silicon valley bank, saudi arabia, iran, australia, аудио
Weekly News Wrap-Up; China's Middle East Peace Deal; US Drone Down; Bank Crisis
04:03 GMT 18.03.2023 (Updated: 08:14 GMT 18.03.2023)
China's Middle East deal with Saudi Arabia and Iran dominated the news as tensions between the Washington neocons and Russia was raised over a drone incident over the Black Sea and SVB Bank collapsed.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. An anti-imperialist gathering is about to kick off in DC. Also, neoliberal capitalism is on the verge of collapse and the Chinese have scored a major diplomatic win in the Middle East.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The banking crisis in the US seems to have spread to Europe as the mega-giant Credit Suisse has fallen into instability. Also, Saudi Arabia pushes back against US hegemony.
Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. US regime change operations in the Asian region are being thwarted. Also, Australia is acting in fear of US imperialism and the West is pushing Ukraine into a deadly trap.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The President of China is traveling to Moscow to sign some important agreements. Also, the US is saying that China must be prevented from building a naval base in Africa while both France and England are erupting in nationwide protests.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The world moves towards a peaceful transition to multipolarity as the US Empire continues on a path of violent coercion. We discuss the importance of the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq. Also, the US eyes the natural resources in Latin America, and China is moving the world towards peace and stability.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.