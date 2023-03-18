https://sputniknews.com/20230318/us-special-operations-command-orders-53mln-more-in-munitions-reports-pentagon-1108524191.html
US Special Operations Command Orders $53Mln More in Munitions, Reports Pentagon
US Special Operations Command Orders $53Mln More in Munitions, Reports Pentagon
Ultimate Training Munitions has won a $53.7mln contract to supply munitions to the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the Defense Department said in a press release.
2023-03-18T00:09+0000
2023-03-18T00:09+0000
2023-03-18T00:09+0000
us
us special operations command (socom)
socom
us defense department
macdill air force base
florida
somerville
new jersey
munitions
contract
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
The munitions are being purchased in support of SOCOM special operations forces acquisition, technology and logistics, the release said."The majority of the work will be performed in Somerville, New Jersey. As cited in Justification and Approval for Other than Full and Open Competition for Force-on-Force Ammunition executed by SOCOM’s Director of Procurement," the release added.The US Special Operations Command based at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida will supervise execution of the contract, according to the release.
florida
somerville
new jersey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us army munition, us special operations command munition contract, socom utm 53 mln contract, pentagon ultimate training munitions $53.7mln contract, us defense department munition contract, macdill air force base in florida, justification and approval for other than full and open competition for force-on-force ammunition
us, us army munition, us special operations command munition contract, socom utm 53 mln contract, pentagon ultimate training munitions $53.7mln contract, us defense department munition contract, macdill air force base in florida, justification and approval for other than full and open competition for force-on-force ammunition
US Special Operations Command Orders $53Mln More in Munitions, Reports Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ultimate Training Munitions has won a $53.7mln contract to supply munitions to the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the Defense Department said in a press release.
"Ultimate Training Munitions [of] Somerville, New Jersey, was awarded a [SOCOM] contract with a period of performance of five years with a value of $53,733,000," the Defense Department said in the release on Friday.
The munitions are being purchased in support of SOCOM special operations forces acquisition, technology and logistics, the release said.
"The majority of the work will be performed in Somerville, New Jersey. As cited in Justification and Approval for Other than Full and Open Competition for Force-on-Force Ammunition executed by SOCOM’s Director of Procurement," the release added.
The US Special Operations Command based at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida will supervise execution of the contract, according to the release.