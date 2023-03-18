https://sputniknews.com/20230318/setup-for-invasion-what-were-us-and-iraq-forces-in-2003-war--1108534172.html
Setup for Invasion: What Were US and Iraq Forces in 2003 War?
Setup for Invasion: What Were US and Iraq Forces in 2003 War?
On March 20, 2003, the US and its allies launched the military operation "Shock and Awe," aimed at overthrowing the regime of Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.
2023-03-18T14:16+0000
2023-03-18T14:16+0000
2023-03-18T14:16+0000
20 years since us invasion of iraq
us
war
invasion
iraq
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/12/1108534504_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_582866e87daafc337fc0da2ffe80efee.jpg
On March 20, 2003, the US and its allies launched Operation Iraqi Freedom, aimed at overthrowing Iraq's leader Saddam Hussein.The pretext for the intervention, which took place without UN Security Council authorization, was accusations that the Middle Eastern state possessed stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction. However, the information provided by American intelligence agencies turned out to be false.The war resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 civilians, aggravated the conflict between Sunnis and Shiites, and created overall chaos in Iraq, paving the way for radical jihadist movements.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing the strength of the forces at the time of the invasion:
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/12/1108534504_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_686239c1810487333f6f4db81a3bb1eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us and its allies, military operation, saddam hussein, invasion of iraq
us and its allies, military operation, saddam hussein, invasion of iraq
Setup for Invasion: What Were US and Iraq Forces in 2003 War?
March 20 marks the 20th anniversary of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq - a campaign based on false allegations that led to years of devastating war and destruction.
On March 20, 2003, the US and its allies launched Operation Iraqi Freedom, aimed at overthrowing Iraq's leader Saddam Hussein.
The pretext for the intervention, which took place without UN Security Council authorization, was accusations that the Middle Eastern state possessed stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction. However, the information provided by American intelligence agencies turned out to be false.
The war resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 civilians, aggravated the conflict between Sunnis and Shiites, and created overall chaos in Iraq, paving the way for radical jihadist movements.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing the strength of the forces at the time of the invasion: