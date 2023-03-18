International
In March of 2003, the US, aided by the UK, invaded Iraq, having accused the country’s leader Saddam Hussein of possessing weapons of mass destruction. US-led forces swiftly overran and occupied Iraq but, despite searching, no WMDs were found and the country was plunged into chaos for years to come.
Setup for Invasion: What Were US and Iraq Forces in 2003 War?
Setup for Invasion: What Were US and Iraq Forces in 2003 War?
On March 20, 2003, the US and its allies launched the military operation "Shock and Awe," aimed at overthrowing the regime of Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.
On March 20, 2003, the US and its allies launched Operation Iraqi Freedom, aimed at overthrowing Iraq's leader Saddam Hussein.The pretext for the intervention, which took place without UN Security Council authorization, was accusations that the Middle Eastern state possessed stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction. However, the information provided by American intelligence agencies turned out to be false.The war resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 civilians, aggravated the conflict between Sunnis and Shiites, and created overall chaos in Iraq, paving the way for radical jihadist movements.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing the strength of the forces at the time of the invasion:
March 20 marks the 20th anniversary of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq - a campaign based on false allegations that led to years of devastating war and destruction.
On March 20, 2003, the US and its allies launched Operation Iraqi Freedom, aimed at overthrowing Iraq's leader Saddam Hussein.
The pretext for the intervention, which took place without UN Security Council authorization, was accusations that the Middle Eastern state possessed stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction. However, the information provided by American intelligence agencies turned out to be false.
The war resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 civilians, aggravated the conflict between Sunnis and Shiites, and created overall chaos in Iraq, paving the way for radical jihadist movements.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing the strength of the forces at the time of the invasion:
