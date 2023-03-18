International
'Say NO to Endless Wars' Rally Held in Washington to Mark 20 Years of Iraq Invasion
Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC as a national coalition of anti-war organizations and Iraq war veterans hold a rally under the slogan ‘Say NO to Endless Wars’.
Sputnik comes live from Washington, DC as a national coalition of anti-war organizations and Iraq war veterans hold a rally under the slogan 'Say NO to Endless Wars'. Participants are demanding an end to the funding of the "war machine" amid growing global tensions. The event is taking place a day before the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Iraq War.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
17:03 GMT 18.03.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankPolice car is seen after a rally in Washington, the United States.
