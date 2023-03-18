https://sputniknews.com/20230318/say-no-to-endless-wars-rally-held-in-washington-to-mark-20-years-of-iraq-invasion-1108527190.html
'Say NO to Endless Wars' Rally Held in Washington to Mark 20 Years of Iraq Invasion
'Say NO to Endless Wars' Rally Held in Washington to Mark 20 Years of Iraq Invasion
Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC as a national coalition of anti-war organizations and Iraq war veterans hold a rally under the slogan ‘Say NO to Endless Wars’.
2023-03-18T17:03+0000
2023-03-18T17:03+0000
2023-03-18T17:03+0000
americas
protest
us
washington dc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1f/1106865142_0:97:3295:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_996f6f4453a4dc84a7383530b2cd363c.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Washington, DC as a national coalition of anti-war organizations and Iraq war veterans hold a rally under the slogan 'Say NO to Endless Wars'. Participants are demanding an end to the funding of the "war machine" amid growing global tensions. The event is taking place a day before the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Iraq War.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
americas
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1f/1106865142_282:0:3013:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22ff9ef69e28c07aa3794fe9189463c8.jpg
'Say NO to Endless Wars' Rally Held in Washington to Mark 20 Years of Iraq Invasion
'Say NO to Endless Wars' Rally Held in Washington to Mark 20 Years of Iraq Invasion
2023-03-18T17:03+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rally in washington, iraq war veterans
rally in washington, iraq war veterans
'Say NO to Endless Wars' Rally Held in Washington to Mark 20 Years of Iraq Invasion
In March 2003, the US-led coalition invaded Iraq and overthrew the country's president, Saddam Hussein, ushering in more than a decade of instability in the Middle Eastern country and throughout the region.
Sputnik comes live from Washington, DC as a national coalition of anti-war organizations and Iraq war veterans hold a rally under the slogan 'Say NO to Endless Wars'.
Participants are demanding an end to the funding of the "war machine" amid growing global tensions. The event is taking place a day before the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Iraq War.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!