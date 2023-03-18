https://sputniknews.com/20230318/russian-ombudswoman-proposes-to-give-russian-children-born-abroad-citizenship---amendments-1108524819.html

Russian Ombudswoman Proposes to Give Russian Children Born Abroad Citizenship - Amendments

Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has submitted amendments to the Russian citizenship law which stipulate granting a child Russian citizenship by birth if one of the parents has Russian citizenship at the time of birth, regardless of location.

"A child acquires the citizenship of the Russian Federation by birth, if on the day of the child's birth: 3. One of the parents has the citizenship of the Russian Federation, and the other parent is a foreign citizen (regardless of the place of birth)," the amended document, obtained by Sputnik, says. The version of the bill adopted in the first reading says that such a child can receive Russian citizenship only if born in the Russian Federation. The proposed amendments stipulate abolishing the need to provide a written and notarized consent of the second foreign parent for the foreign child to obtain Russian citizenship, if one of the parents already has Russian citizenship or is in the process of acquiring it.

