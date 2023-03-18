https://sputniknews.com/20230318/russian-lancet-kamikaze-drone-destroys-ukrainian-mlrs-mod-1108526476.html

Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroys Ukrainian MLRS: MoD

Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroys Ukrainian MLRS: MoD

A Russian Lancet kamikaze drone has destroyed a Ukrainian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with a high-precision strike in the Avdeevka direction

2023-03-18T05:28+0000

2023-03-18T05:28+0000

2023-03-18T05:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

uav

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083719480_0:172:2957:1835_1920x0_80_0_0_a782c8e1c0a572aa34da873baaf3e2f3.jpg

The ministry released video footage on Saturday of a Czechoslovakia-produced RM-70 multiple rocket launcher getting hit and subsequently destroyed by the Russian loitering munition. The ministry added that the Russian loitering munition is effectively used to destroy the military equipment of the Ukrainian troops, such as artillery pieces, tanks, armored vehicles, and air defense systems. Earlier this month, an informed source told Sputnik that Russian loitering munition Izdeliye-52 (Lancet) had been modernized based on the experience of using it during the special military operation in Ukraine. The basic version of the drone has been significantly upgraded and now has a more powerful warhead, a new optoelectronic guidance system and a control system with new software.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian lancet kamikaze drone, ukrainian multiple launch rocket system, high-precision strike