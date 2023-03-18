Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroys Ukrainian MLRS: MoD

International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
A Russian Lancet kamikaze drone has destroyed a Ukrainian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with a high-precision strike in the Avdeevka direction
The ministry released video footage on Saturday of a Czechoslovakia-produced RM-70 multiple rocket launcher getting hit and subsequently destroyed by the Russian loitering munition. The ministry added that the Russian loitering munition is effectively used to destroy the military equipment of the Ukrainian troops, such as artillery pieces, tanks, armored vehicles, and air defense systems. Earlier this month, an informed source told Sputnik that Russian loitering munition Izdeliye-52 (Lancet) had been modernized based on the experience of using it during the special military operation in Ukraine. The basic version of the drone has been significantly upgraded and now has a more powerful warhead, a new optoelectronic guidance system and a control system with new software.
05:28 GMT 18.03.2023 (Updated: 05:37 GMT 18.03.2023)
An unmanned aerial vehicle is displayed at the ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum, in Kubinka, Moscow region, Russia
