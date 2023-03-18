https://sputniknews.com/20230318/protests-breakout-in-france-as-regime-pushes-controversial-pension-age-increase-1108519755.html
Protests Breakout in France as Regime Pushes Controversial Pension Age Increase
Protests breakout in France as regime pushes controversial pension age increase
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the ongoing protests in France over a controversial pension age increase.
04:56 GMT 18.03.2023 (Updated: 08:23 GMT 18.03.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the ongoing protests in France over a controversial pension age increase.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Mark Frost -Economist & Professor
Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston - Ordained Minister, Pastor & Preacher
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team from Belgium to talk about the ongoing protests in France as the government pushes a controversial pension age increase.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the pending visit from the Chinese president to Russia next week and the ongoing meeting between the leaders of Turkiye and Finland.
In the third hour, economist and professor Mark Frost spoke to the Fault Lines team about why the US banks are collapsing and tumbling as government officials reiterate that the US banking system is safe.
Later in the third hour, Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston discussed reparations and the possibility that San Francisco pays reparations to its black community.
In the latter part of the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political cartoonist Ted Rall about the hypocrisy of the West as the United Kingdom bans TikTok following the US moves against the social media platform.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.