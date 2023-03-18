https://sputniknews.com/20230318/protests-breakout-in-france-as-regime-pushes-controversial-pension-age-increase-1108519755.html

Protests Breakout in France as Regime Pushes Controversial Pension Age Increase

Protests Breakout in France as Regime Pushes Controversial Pension Age Increase

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the ongoing protests... 18.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-18T04:56+0000

2023-03-18T04:56+0000

2023-03-18T08:23+0000

fault lines

radio

bailout

tiktok

san francisco

slavery

nato

china

peace deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108519602_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c6c51ed208e7c8a37e4f57829f629315.png

Protests breakout in France as regime pushes controversial pension age increase On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the ongoing protests in France over a controversial pension age increase.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMark Frost -Economist & ProfessorRev. Gregory Seal Livingston - Ordained Minister, Pastor & PreacherTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team from Belgium to talk about the ongoing protests in France as the government pushes a controversial pension age increase.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the pending visit from the Chinese president to Russia next week and the ongoing meeting between the leaders of Turkiye and Finland.In the third hour, economist and professor Mark Frost spoke to the Fault Lines team about why the US banks are collapsing and tumbling as government officials reiterate that the US banking system is safe.Later in the third hour, Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston discussed reparations and the possibility that San Francisco pays reparations to its black community.In the latter part of the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political cartoonist Ted Rall about the hypocrisy of the West as the United Kingdom bans TikTok following the US moves against the social media platform.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

radio, bailout, tiktok, san francisco, slavery, nato, china, peace deal, аудио