Protesters Rally in Paris Against Macron's Pension Reform

Protesters Rally in Paris Against Macron's Pension Reform

Sputnik is live from Paris where Florian Philippot leader of Les Patriotes has called for a march against the government of Emmanuel Macron.

Sputnik comes live from Paris where Florian Philippot leader of Les Patriotes has called for a march against the government of Emmanuel Macron.On 16 March, the French cabinet decided to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows the government to adopt legislation while bypassing a parliamentary vote. Pension reform has caused a massive backlash in French society since it was announced. There have already been eight general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the past two months, with more than a million people taking part in most of them. During the demonstration, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

