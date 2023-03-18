https://sputniknews.com/20230318/peace-protest-against-uss-militarism-sanctions-policy-taking-place-in-washington-1108550657.html

Peace Protest Against US's Militarism, Sanctions Policy Taking Place in Washington

Peace Protest Against US's Militarism, Sanctions Policy Taking Place in Washington

A peace demonstration is taking place in Washington on Saturday as people are protesting against US's military support for Ukraine and its aggressive actions against numerous countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2023-03-18T21:26+0000

2023-03-18T21:26+0000

2023-03-18T21:48+0000

us

washington

political protest

public protest

protest

peaceful protests

militarism

sanctions

20 years since us invasion of iraq

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/12/1108550819_0:2:2559:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_66be064e02e8abaf8c282111bbb803ed.png

People have gathered in the city center, carrying coffins wrapped in the flags of the countries where the US has sent its troops in the past 20 years. Protesters are also holding banners that read: "Feed the People, Not the Pentagon," "Fund People's Needs, Not the War Machine," "Disband NATO."Participants of the demonstration are demanding that the US stop sending money and weapons to fuel the Ukraine conflict, end "militarism and sanctions," including the ones imposed against Syria, and avoid escalation in relations with China, among other things.The organizers stated that the protest aimed to warn people of the threat of a "global war," while also raising public awareness of "the human and financial toll of US militarism at home and abroad." The protest coincided with the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq, the organizers added.The US has been the most active military supporter of Ukraine since the start of Moscow's military operation there in February 2022. Over the past year, Washington has supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth more than $50 billion, excluding other types of assistance worth tens of billions of dollars.

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protests against us military support for ukraine, washington protests, peoples forum, feed the people, not the pentagon, us militarism, disband nato, 20 anniversary of the us invasion of iraq