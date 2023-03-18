International
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Investigators Find 'DNA Materials' on Yacht Allegedly Linked to Nord Stream Blasts: Reports
Investigators Find 'DNA Materials' on Yacht Allegedly Linked to Nord Stream Blasts: Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German investigators found hair on clothes left in a yacht allegedly linked to attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines last September and sent... 18.03.2023
The sources gave no details on whether the items on the yacht belonged to the unknown pro-Ukrainian individuals German media said were allegedly involved in the attack. On Monday, reports disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly "linked" to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht called Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used for the rent hinting at connections with Ukraine, according to the report.Earlier in the month, another German media source reported that investigators had identified the vessel involved in the Nord Stream sabotage, with traces leading to a company owned by Ukrainians. The operation at sea was carried out by a team of six, believed to be five men and one woman, by the report. The investigation obtained a number of items earlier in the year, including an Icebreaker t-shirt and a Von Lamezan hat with hair on them, the report said, citing the search warrant and a list of the items seized during the search of the yacht. The materials were analyzed in a laboratory, the newspaper added. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been dysfunctional since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow has reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation, while Denmark, Germany and Sweden refused to include Russia in their probes.
Investigators Find 'DNA Materials' on Yacht Allegedly Linked to Nord Stream Blasts: Reports

16:02 GMT 18.03.2023
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance.
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2023
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German investigators found hair on clothes left in a yacht allegedly linked to attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines last September and sent these materials for DNA analysis, media reported.
The sources gave no details on whether the items on the yacht belonged to the unknown pro-Ukrainian individuals German media said were allegedly involved in the attack.
On Monday, reports disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly "linked" to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht called Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used for the rent hinting at connections with Ukraine, according to the report.
Earlier in the month, another German media source reported that investigators had identified the vessel involved in the Nord Stream sabotage, with traces leading to a company owned by Ukrainians. The operation at sea was carried out by a team of six, believed to be five men and one woman, by the report.
Screengrab of video by Swedish media showing underwater drone footage of damaged Nord Stream pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
French Patriots Party Leader: US Was 'Obviously' Behind Bombing of Nord Stream Pipelines
Yesterday, 01:31 GMT
The investigation obtained a number of items earlier in the year, including an Icebreaker t-shirt and a Von Lamezan hat with hair on them, the report said, citing the search warrant and a list of the items seized during the search of the yacht. The materials were analyzed in a laboratory, the newspaper added.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been dysfunctional since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Sergey Lavrov at G20 in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2023
World
Russia Shocked at Impunity Over Nord Stream Sabotage, Lavrov Says at G20
2 March, 08:16 GMT
Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow has reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation, while Denmark, Germany and Sweden refused to include Russia in their probes.
