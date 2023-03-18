https://sputniknews.com/20230318/corrupted-icc-is-a-tool-to-be-used-by-nato-leaders-but-never-against-them-1108527736.html
'Corrupted' ICC Is a Tool to Be 'Used by NATO Leaders, But Never Against Them'
'Corrupted' ICC Is a Tool to Be 'Used by NATO Leaders, But Never Against Them'
NATO is using "corrupted” International Criminal Court against Russia, said Tim Anderson, Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies.
The International Criminal Court (ICC), which on 17 March put out "orders of arrest" against Russian President Vladimir Putin and children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, has been captured by states belonging to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to serve its purpose, writer and academic Tim Anderson told Sputnik.The ICC justified its decision on the grounds of alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children from the conflict zone to Russia, despite Moscow repeatedly insisting that it is trying to relocate civilians, including children, away from frontline areas. Russia’s officials and diplomats have publicly highlighted that residents often face indiscriminate shelling attacks by the Kiev regime on civilian infrastructure.The expert was referring to documented OPCW efforts to censor and smear agency whistleblowers who revealed that the watchdog’s report on the April 2018 chemical attack in Douma, Syria, was doctored to implicate the Assad government. Furthermore, the timing of the move by the Hague-based ICC against Russia’s President has been likened to "some kind of sick joke" by Anderson. Coming on the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq, he said it could only serve as a reminder that the court in question was a tool to be "used by NATO leaders and never against them".The fact that US President Joe Biden vocally supported the ICC's "arrest warrant" against Vladimir Putin, saying on Friday that it is "justified", is a typical case of double standards wielded by Washington, Dr Marco Marsili, Researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice, told Sputnik.He also recalled how Moscow earlier dismissed the warrants, saying The Hague's decrees were "legally null and void", since Russia is not a party to the ICC's Rome Statute and has no obligations under it, and is not engaged in cooperation with this body."South Africa, Burundi and The Gambia (2016), Russia (2016) and the Philippines (2018) withdrew from the ICC, accusing it of being an instrument of political pressure of Western powers. They revoked their withdrawal. Russia did not," recalled the associate fellow at the Centre for Strategic Research and Analysis, adding:As for "double standards" at play, Dr Marco Marsili quoted remarks made by US officials denying the ICC's authority over the US and its ally Israel.Indeed, Pompeo, under the presidency of Donald Trump, fumed in June 2020 that, "the ICC and the world will see that we are determined to prevent having Americans and our friends and allies in Israel and elsewhere hauled in by this corrupt ICC".However, according to the former election observer for the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the US "supported" the ICC's targeting of President Putin, but "denied the Court prosecutor and her assistants the authorization for entering the country to investigate American political and military leaders for alleged crimes committed in the war on terror on foreign soil (Iraq, Afghanistan, etc).""This is double standards," Marsili concluded
