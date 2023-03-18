https://sputniknews.com/20230318/borrell-says-belgrade-pristina-agree-on-ways-to-implementation-normalization-proposal-1108551356.html

Borrell Says Belgrade, Pristina Agree on Implementation Annex of Normalization Proposal

Borrell Says Belgrade, Pristina Agree on Implementation Annex of Normalization Proposal

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says Belgrade and Pristina reached agreement during talks in North Macedonia on the program for the... 18.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-18T23:39+0000

2023-03-18T23:39+0000

2023-03-19T00:06+0000

world

josep borrell

belgrade

pristina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103757_0:0:3122:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_15701d1ca0e6fb9cc953dbf147f8f6e3.jpg

On Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held talks in Macedonia with the participation of Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak. The talks were held behind closed doors in Ohrid and lasted12 hours. Vucic told reporters after the talks that an agreement was reached on "some points" of the implementation plan. Borrell told reporters after the talks that, after 12 hours of negotiations, Kosovo and Serbia "agreed on the implementation annex of the agreement on the path to normalization of relations between them."He admitted that, initially, a more ambitious and detailed implementation annex was proposed but the parties could not agree on it due a lack of flexibility and certain "red lines."On February 27, Borrell published the full text of the European Union’s proposal that contains clauses on mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations.The EU and US leaders insist that Kosovo Albanian authorities form a Community of Serb Municipalities complete with autonomy rights - in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement.US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier has said there is no better plan than the European Union’s proposal for a Serbia-Kosovo settlement, which Washington fully supports.However, Vucic has insisted that Serbia has fulfilled its part of the Brussels Agreement, while Kosovo, the independence of which Belgrade has never recognized, only started to develop the charter of the Community of Serbian Municipalities and then suspended the process.

belgrade

pristina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

josep borrell, belgrade, pristina