Black Sea Grain Deal Should Run At Its Full Potential, Russia Says Sanctions Need Lifting

The Black Sea Grain deal should run at its full potential, Olof Skoog, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations said on Friday.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said during the same meeting that if the US and the EU sincerely want the Black Sea Grain Initiative to be further extended, they have two months to lift the sanctions regime imposed on Russia’s agricultural sector.The grain deal was brokered by the UN and Turkiye between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of grain and fertilizer from Black Sea ports amid hostilities. It was renewed for 120 days in November 2022 and would be due to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days, which was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

