https://sputniknews.com/20230318/absurd-icc-warrant-under-us-aegis-proves-russia-faces-implacable-enemy-it-must-defeat-1108526617.html

Absurd ICC 'Warrant' Under US Aegis Proves Russia 'Faces Implacable Enemy It Must Defeat'

Absurd ICC 'Warrant' Under US Aegis Proves Russia 'Faces Implacable Enemy It Must Defeat'

The International Criminal Court (ICC) deliberately picked the issue of children for its "emotional impact" when it issued "warrants of arrest" against... 18.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-18T06:03+0000

2023-03-18T06:03+0000

2023-03-18T06:03+0000

vladimir putin

international criminal court (icc)

ukraine

children

euromaidan

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461429_0:166:3051:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0e7015892120457488ab6c617cc667.jpg

The "absurd" statement by Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim A.A. Khan KC., on the issuance of "arrest warrants" against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and US support of the ICC decision are further proof that Russia "faces an implacable enemy it must defeat," Christopher C. Black, an international criminal lawyer with 20 years of experience in war crimes and international relations, told Sputnik.The Hague's "warrants of arrest", made public on March 17, accuse Putin and Lvova-Belova of illegally deporting children "from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation" from 2022 onward, in a reference to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, launched in February 2022. Russian officials and diplomats havealways specifically highlighted Moscow's efforts to relocate civilians, including children, away from front line areas, amid indiscriminate shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilian infrastructure.Firstly, the absurdity of the ICC's "warrant" lies in the mere fact that the prosecutor's office has "done no independent investigations on the issue raised regarding children," underscored Christopher C. Black.Furthermore, the legal expert echoed the statements made by Russian officials, underscoring that the so-called "arrest warrants" issued by The Hague carry no legal weight."The ICC has no jurisdiction over Russia or its officials. Russia is not a party to the Rome Treaty, nor is the USA and China. The ICC has no jurisdiction to issue a warrant against a Russian official," stated Black. However, he added:At this point, the legal expert was making a reference to the US-led and inspired color revolution – the Euromaidan coup in Kiev in 2014. The events had resulted in the ousting of then-President Viktor Yanukovych, and erupted into the eight plus year old conflict in the Donbass, when Kiev authorities launched a military operation against the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, which refused to recognize the new central government that came to power after the "revolution". It was those events that eventually prompted Russia’s decision to start its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year.The actions taken by the ICC are not those of an independent body, as Washington has its "assets inside the ICC at several levels," emphasized Black. This is "clearly done under the aegis of the USA," he told Sputnik, as the main objective is to "prevent any negotiations for peace, whatsoever."He added that the current move by the ICC also appears to be timed to try to disrupt the meeting between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for March 20-22.

https://sputniknews.com/20230318/us-stance-on-icc-arrest-warrant-for-putin-reminds-of-schizophrenia-russian-embassy-says-1108525509.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230317/kangaroo-court-what-is-the-international-criminal-court-that-just-issued-a-warrant-for-putin-1108521835.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

international criminal court (icc), arrest warrant, russian president, vladimir putin, children's rights commissioner, maria lvova-belova, absurdity of the icc's warrant, icc has no jurisdiction over russia, russia is not a party to the rome treaty,