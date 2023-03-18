https://sputniknews.com/20230318/absurd-icc-warrant-under-us-aegis-proves-russia-faces-implacable-enemy-it-must-defeat-1108526617.html
Absurd ICC 'Warrant' Under US Aegis Proves Russia 'Faces Implacable Enemy It Must Defeat'
Absurd ICC 'Warrant' Under US Aegis Proves Russia 'Faces Implacable Enemy It Must Defeat'
The International Criminal Court (ICC) deliberately picked the issue of children for its "emotional impact" when it issued "warrants of arrest" against... 18.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-18T06:03+0000
2023-03-18T06:03+0000
2023-03-18T06:03+0000
vladimir putin
international criminal court (icc)
ukraine
children
euromaidan
analysis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461429_0:166:3051:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0e7015892120457488ab6c617cc667.jpg
The "absurd" statement by Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim A.A. Khan KC., on the issuance of "arrest warrants" against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and US support of the ICC decision are further proof that Russia "faces an implacable enemy it must defeat," Christopher C. Black, an international criminal lawyer with 20 years of experience in war crimes and international relations, told Sputnik.The Hague's "warrants of arrest", made public on March 17, accuse Putin and Lvova-Belova of illegally deporting children "from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation" from 2022 onward, in a reference to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, launched in February 2022. Russian officials and diplomats havealways specifically highlighted Moscow's efforts to relocate civilians, including children, away from front line areas, amid indiscriminate shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilian infrastructure.Firstly, the absurdity of the ICC's "warrant" lies in the mere fact that the prosecutor's office has "done no independent investigations on the issue raised regarding children," underscored Christopher C. Black.Furthermore, the legal expert echoed the statements made by Russian officials, underscoring that the so-called "arrest warrants" issued by The Hague carry no legal weight."The ICC has no jurisdiction over Russia or its officials. Russia is not a party to the Rome Treaty, nor is the USA and China. The ICC has no jurisdiction to issue a warrant against a Russian official," stated Black. However, he added:At this point, the legal expert was making a reference to the US-led and inspired color revolution – the Euromaidan coup in Kiev in 2014. The events had resulted in the ousting of then-President Viktor Yanukovych, and erupted into the eight plus year old conflict in the Donbass, when Kiev authorities launched a military operation against the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, which refused to recognize the new central government that came to power after the "revolution". It was those events that eventually prompted Russia’s decision to start its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year.The actions taken by the ICC are not those of an independent body, as Washington has its "assets inside the ICC at several levels," emphasized Black. This is "clearly done under the aegis of the USA," he told Sputnik, as the main objective is to "prevent any negotiations for peace, whatsoever."He added that the current move by the ICC also appears to be timed to try to disrupt the meeting between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for March 20-22.
https://sputniknews.com/20230318/us-stance-on-icc-arrest-warrant-for-putin-reminds-of-schizophrenia-russian-embassy-says-1108525509.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230317/kangaroo-court-what-is-the-international-criminal-court-that-just-issued-a-warrant-for-putin-1108521835.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461429_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9491f247050119ad54b1a24ef131fd37.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
international criminal court (icc), arrest warrant, russian president, vladimir putin, children's rights commissioner, maria lvova-belova, absurdity of the icc's warrant, icc has no jurisdiction over russia, russia is not a party to the rome treaty,
international criminal court (icc), arrest warrant, russian president, vladimir putin, children's rights commissioner, maria lvova-belova, absurdity of the icc's warrant, icc has no jurisdiction over russia, russia is not a party to the rome treaty,
Absurd ICC 'Warrant' Under US Aegis Proves Russia 'Faces Implacable Enemy It Must Defeat'
The International Criminal Court (ICC) deliberately picked the issue of children for its "emotional impact" when it issued "warrants of arrest" against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his children's rights commissioner, said international criminal lawyer Christopher C. Black, commenting on the ICC's move.
The "absurd" statement by Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim A.A. Khan KC., on the issuance of "arrest warrants"
against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and US support of the ICC decision are further proof that Russia "faces an implacable enemy it must defeat
," Christopher C. Black, an international criminal lawyer with 20 years of experience in war crimes and international relations, told Sputnik.
The Hague's "warrants of arrest", made public on March 17, accuse Putin and Lvova-Belova of illegally deporting children "from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation" from 2022 onward, in a reference to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine,
launched in February 2022. Russian officials and diplomats havealways specifically highlighted Moscow's efforts to relocate civilians, including children, away from front line areas, amid indiscriminate shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilian infrastructure.
Firstly, the absurdity of the ICC's "warrant" lies in the mere fact that the prosecutor's office has "done no independent investigations on the issue raised regarding children," underscored Christopher C. Black.
"He has interviewed no one in Russia or the Donbass on the circumstances and conditions… Of course, they have chosen the issue of children so it has the most emotional impact," the commentator on international affairs said.
Furthermore, the legal expert echoed the statements made by Russian officials, underscoring that the so-called "arrest warrants" issued by The Hague carry no legal weight
.
"The ICC has no jurisdiction over Russia or its officials. Russia is not a party to the Rome Treaty, nor is the USA and China. The ICC has no jurisdiction to issue a warrant against a Russian official," stated Black. However, he added:
"They will argue that a letter that Ukraine sent to the ICC in April 2014 in which Ukraine stated it acceded to ICC jurisdiction, even though not a member of the Treaty, gives it jurisdiction. But the legitimacy of that letter is questionable since it was sent by the NATO imposed coup regime just after the coup of 2014 in Ukraine so any lawyer would argue it had no legitimacy since it was not filed by the legitimate government of Ukraine but a NATO puppet government."
At this point, the legal expert was making a reference to the US-led and inspired color revolution
– the Euromaidan coup in Kiev in 2014. The events had resulted in the ousting of then-President Viktor Yanukovych, and erupted into the eight plus year old conflict in the Donbass, when Kiev authorities launched a military operation against the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, which refused to recognize the new central government that came to power after the "revolution". It was those events that eventually prompted Russia’s decision to start its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year.
The actions taken by the ICC are not those of an independent body, as Washington has its "assets inside the ICC at several levels," emphasized Black. This is "clearly done under the aegis of the USA," he told Sputnik, as the main objective is to "prevent any negotiations for peace, whatsoever."
"They have now branded President Putin, etc., as criminals. They did the same to President Milosevic of Yugoslavia and Saddam Huseein of Iraq. They both were executed by the Americans, Hussein hanged, Milosevic murdered as was Ghaddafi. That is clear," the international criminal lawyer stated.
He added that the current move by the ICC also appears to be timed to try to disrupt the meeting between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for March 20-22.
"There is no going back now for the west with this. The Americans will state any attempts to support or negotiate with Russia are assisting criminals and there will be consequences. Russia faces an implacable enemy it must defeat. It has no choice now," Christopher C. Black concluded.