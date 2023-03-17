https://sputniknews.com/20230317/ukraine-tensions-continue-to-escalate-as-west-opposes-peace-efforts-1108481640.html

Ukraine Tensions Continue to Escalate as West Opposes Peace Efforts

Texas Lawsuit Demonstrates Post-Roe Perils, Supporters of Imran Khan Clash With Pakistani Police, Honduras Seeks Relations With China

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brianna Griffith, journalist with Liberation News to discuss a lawsuit filed in Texas against the friends of a woman who allegedly obtained an abortion using abortion medication, how this vindicates pro-choice activists who argued that restricting abortion would put women in dangerous and abusive situations, how attacks on abortion rights in Texas have given this case multiple layers and how Texas’ abortion bounty law paved the way for this lawsuit.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Waqas Ahmed to discuss recent protests opposing Pakistani police attempts to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, how conditions in the country are motivating these protests and the support for Khan, and what the future holds for the Pakistani government’s campaign against the ousted PM and the possibility of a peaceful resolution.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Camila Escalante, reporter and founding editor of Kawsachun News to discuss Honduran President Xiomara Castro announcing that the country will seek to establish relations with China after being one of the last countries to have relations with Taiwan, how this move could impact the Honduran economy and attract investment into important infrastructure projects, and how this fits into the trend of countries embracing relations with Russia and China as global politics trend toward a more multipolar order.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how the west is continuing to escalate tensions and prolong the war, the debate over the culprit of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage and why the corporate press is now claiming a pro-Ukrainian group is responsible for it, and comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calling the conflict in Ukraine a “territorial conflict” that the US should not be engaged in so that the US can better prepare for its war drive against China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

