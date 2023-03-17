https://sputniknews.com/20230317/uk-passport-office-staff-set-to-hold-mass-strike-over-low-pay-1108489980.html
UK Passport Office Staff Set to Hold Mass Strike Over Low Pay
On Friday, Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said in a statement that more than 1,000 of its members working across most of the UK's passport offices will strike starting from April 3 to May 5.
On Friday, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union said in a statement that more than 1,000 of its members working across most of the UK's passport offices will strike starting from 3 April to 5 May.
According to the union, the action may have a "significant impact" on the delivery of passports in the run-up to the summer holidays. The offices affected in England, Scotland and Wales will include Durham, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newport, Peterborough and Southport. Passport officers in Belfast in Northern Ireland could also join the strike.
"This escalation of our action has come about because, in sharp contrast with other parts of the public sector, ministers have failed to hold any meaningful talks with us, despite two massive strikes and sustained, targeted action lasting six months," PCS General-Secretary Mark Serwotka said as quoted by media.
Union members are asking for a 10 percent pay rise.
The UK has witnessed a series of strikes
by civil servants over the past months as workers express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of rail businesses, post offices, airports, and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.